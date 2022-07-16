Responses from readers, pro or con, are invariably welcome, and I must say especially so regarding stories published in the past, in this instance, three years ago.
Kira Bricknell, who lives in San Francisco, wrote the other day about my piece that appeared in The Westerly Sun in May 2019 about Herbert S. “Bert” Owen, who spent his last years in Stonington, dying in 1931 at age 73.
In the late 19th century, and then living in Washington, D.C., Owen was renowned in the early days of bicycling and a player, if not the player, as he boasted, in the development of the woman’s bicycle.
What Kira Bricknell, a professional genetic genealogist, wanted to add to the story of Bert Owen was a rather juicy, if somewhat dated, bit of gossip, heretofore unknown likely by anyone outside family members long deceased.
“The reason for my interest in Bert Owen is he is my 2nd great-grandfather,” she wrote in an email. “You seem to have an interest in him as well and have talked about his family including his strong feminist wife Edna and his pioneering independent pilot and musician daughter Elise, both of whom I greatly admire.
“He had a son John who died in early infancy in 1900 who is buried in the family plot, but I thought you might like to know there’s one secret son he had much earlier.
“My 2nd great-grandmother Addie Chapman lived in Ledyard (and New London), and met 22-year-old Charles Herbert Sumner Owen sometime before or around her 18th birthday in February 1881. She must have been quite taken with the dashing Bert … birth records in New London show she had his ‘illegitimate’ son Charles Wilson Chapman in November 1881 who was adopted and raised by his widowed grandmother. (Addie got married and lived next door with her husband and two other children so she also helped raise him.)”
Those familiar with the playing fields adjacent to the viaduct leading into Stonington Borough will know Owen’s Field, part of the gift and sale of land to the Stonington Community Center in the 1950s from Bert Owen’s daughter Elise which became the site of the current COMO building as well as the soccer field.
Bert Owen, born in Hartford in 1858 into a family kin to the Denisons, moved to Washington, D.C., in his early 20s, went into the bicycle manufacturing business and as a founder and leader of the Capital Bicycle Club was the first man to ride down the steps of the U.S. Capitol on one of those ungainly and precarious big-wheel, small-wheel Ordinary or Penny Farthing contraptions.
He was a successful and entrepreneurial businessman who laid claim to adapting — with the help of his mechanic, Charles Duryea — a “safety” type bicycle (two equal-sized wheels) with a drop or loop frame for use by women, thereby “inventing” a bicycle for women.
That claim has not gone unchallenged, but Owen managed to patent a bottom bracket on that bicycle that was copied by other manufacturers who were then sued by Owen. He prospered from his business and litigation, married a woman from a prominent New York family who campaigned for women’s suffrage and ran radio classes for women at Hunter College, and after buying a substantial home in New London ended up living in Linden Hall in Stonington.
Linden Hall, bought by Owen’s brother, Frederick Owen, is an Italianate mansion on North Main Street, one of several in the neighborhood designed by New York architect Gamaliel King.
The point being that Owen and his wife and daughter were among the Stonington grandees for a time — Owen eventually went bankrupt — and the fact that he’d fathered a child out of wedlock in his younger days is too rich not to make public.
Bricknell, the genealogist who, as it happens, is fluent in Japanese among other languages and works as a pediatric immunology research analyst, wrote, “When my great-grandfather Charles Chapman eloped to Westerly, Rhode Island, to get married, he told the registrar his parents were ‘Herbert Owen’ and ‘Addie Chapman,’ so by 21 in 1903 he had already been informed who his birth parents were.
“After a lifetime of being a self-employed farmer, in 1938, Charles Chapman died in Ledyard … leaving his wife and two sons, one of whom was my maternal grandfather.”
She wrote that she discovered many Denison and Owen descendants who are closely related to her, including the 1842 marriage of Betsy Denison and Galusha Owen of Hartford, the parents of Bert Owen. In doing that research she unearthed the birth record of a son born to Addie Chapman and, she would learn, fathered by Owen.
“Everyone has assumed Addie was his sister to this day. Eventually I located in some obscure digital archive of Westerly in the 1903 marriage book that contained Charles Chapman and Grace Crouch’s marriage with a father’s surname Owen that matched the name of one of my genetic ancestral families I’d been researching.
“Unfortunately, the story ends there. Addie and Bert have left no physical trace of how and when they met, what their relationship was, no letters or any ephemera of how they existed together in the space between meeting and parting. We know they procreated so it was an intimate relationship however brief.”
Addie Chapman, she said, at age 17 in 1880, was supporting her 35-year-old widowed mother and 13-year-old brother in Ledyard with a teaching job. “Eight months later around the time of her birthday in February 1881 (assuming a nine-month pregnancy) she became pregnant and gave birth on November 20, 1881.”
After giving birth, Addie married Eben Clarke, a bachelor harness maker who was 10 years older than her. When she was 22, she had her only other biological child, Frelie Clarke, born in April 1885. By 1900, the couple was living in Bristol, Conn., with their 15-year-old daughter who was in school.
“Addie died in 1949 in Plainville (Conn.) at age 85 after having been a widow for the last 32 years,” she wrote.
Kira Bricknell has yet to visit Stonington Cemetery where Bert Owen and family members are buried, and also wants to see the Ledyard/Groton area of Quakertown “where I have hundreds of years of history.”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
