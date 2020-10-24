Nina Wright, the eminently able and efficient local history librarian at the Westerly Public Library, has done valuable research in recent weeks for a couple of my stories, including this one about one of my favorite streets in Stonington — Moss Street in lower Pawcatuck.
I’ve long found Moss Street attractive in a perfectly ordinary way, broad and straight and tree-lined, three blocks, or about a half-mile, long, populated by many turn-of-the-century homes on modest but roomy lots in an orderly pattern that appear, at least to this passerby, well-kept and, well, neighborly.
A few of the residents do go a bit overboard with lawn and porch decorations during the holiday season, notably Halloween and Christmas, but the degree of plastic-and-inflatables enthusiasm is tempered by the immediate understanding that children live on this street, children of all ages, and contentedly so.
There is just something visually pleasing about the street.
Nina Wright came up with a few old news clippings about Moss Street as well as biographical material, and one newspaper column from the early 1980s that, to be honest, stunned me.
I wrote it.
I’d completely forgotten about it.
But it does convey the history as I learned it, and so, with your indulgence, here is some of what I wrote 40 years ago about how Moss Street came to be.
“Thomas Stanton, the interpreter and Indian agent, later land speculator and trade monopolizer, had the first recorded claim to it, a grant from a grateful Colony of Connecticut in 1650.
“The grant, a stretch of land rising far and wide above the western bank of the Pawcatuck
River, was payment for services rendered. Stanton exacted wampum for the colony whenever Indians transgressed on English law.
“Or, as was chronicled then, fathoms of shell money from the aborigines in tribute to their white conquerors.
“Stanton added more acreage to his land grant, and at his death in 1678, willed it all to his son-in-law, the Rev. James Noyes, who passed it to his son, John, who passed it to his son, James Noyes.
“It was then sold to Nathaniel Palmer, and leased by Palmer’s son, Luke, being known thereafter as the Luke Palmer Farm.
“In October 1864, the heirs of Luke Palmer sold it to a wealthy textile manufacture and businessman named Jesse Lathrop Moss, a native of Ware, Mass., who had settled in Westerly in 1826, when he was 21. Moss tended the property genteelly as the Moss Farm, a beautiful tract of land ranging and sloping from Hinckley Hill in Pawcatuck down to the river, south of the main thoroughfare, the old Post Road.
“In 1872, farmer Moss, ever the businessman, subdivided much of the property into 76 building lots, and opened, among other avenues, Moss Street, when H. Len Chapman lived in the first house and Jason West, the second.
“Lots also were sold on Mechanic Street (10), Prospect Street (24) and Palmer Street (19) in addition to the 23 lots on Moss Street. William Street and Courtland Street, both named for children of Jesse Moss, soon followed, and what Pawcatuck had emerging in its midst was what it has today: one extensive and comely neighborhood.
“Moss Street, flat, wide and handsome, is the main street leading from West Broad Street, opposite the elementary school, down several blocks toward the railroad tracks and, just beyond the river and industrial Pawcatuck.
“The street, and the adjacent ones, have been built up with turn-of-the-century homes, many of them multi-family, some of them leading family, most of them, in the family.”
What I was saying at the end, at least to my reckoning four decades ago, was the greater Moss Street neighborhood was where people lived out their lives and where their children either bought in or took over from the parents, making it their home as adults, too.
I don’t know whether that template of succession still holds, but back then, so short ago, I knew a couple who bought a home midway down Moss Street that was several houses away from where the husband grew up and where his mother still lived. They had friends on Moss and William streets who did the same.
The parents worked for Cottrell’s, American Thread, Hamilton Standard or for George C. Moore across the river. The children worked for Harris, Yardney and Electric Boat.
Ancient history, alas. Economic truths don’t succumb to sentimentality.
Still, I’m a sucker for appearances. I like the way Moss Street looks. Always have.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at: maayan72@aol.com.
