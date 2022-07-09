Few images did more to galvanize the national abortion rights movement following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade in January 1973 than the publication in Ms. magazine, in April 1973, of a photo taken in a Norwich motel room.
It is a brutal photo not easily observed and impossible to forget: A white woman, naked, face down on the floor, on her knees, her arms outstretched, her buttocks bloody and a bloody towel beneath her haunches, dead from a botched abortion.
The photo is the epitome of indecency not only for the exposure to public scrutiny of this woman’s last abject moments alive but also the fact that she had to resort to her own devices to rid herself of a pregnancy that she feared would threaten her safety if not her life.
The woman’s name was Gerri Twerdy Santoro and she was 28 years old. She grew up in a large family in Coventry, Conn. She married at age 18 and was the mother of two daughters. She left her husband in 1963 because of domestic abuse, and at the time she and her lover, Clyde Dixon, rented that motel room in Norwich — in June 1964 — she was 28 weeks pregnant and desperate upon learning that her husband was returning to Connecticut from California.
She had been working at the Mansfield (Conn.) State Training School, where she and Dixon obtained surgical instruments and textbook information about abortion from a teacher at the school.
According to reports, when she started bleeding in the motel room, Dixon fled, leaving her to die. Both Dixon and the teacher, Milton Ray Morgan, were arrested several days later — Dixon was charged with manslaughter and Morgan with conspiring to commit an illegal abortion. Dixon, it was reported, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison.
The police photo eventually became public, though Santoro was not identified.
One of Gerri Santoro’s sisters, Leona Twerdy Gordon, recognized her sister in the photo published by Ms. After her shock and anger at the invasion of her sister’s dignity, she came to understand the importance of that photo in the abortion rights fight.
Santoro’s two daughters, who’d been told their mother died in an auto accident, also eventually understood the same.
In the early 1990s, a filmmaker from Somerville, Mass., named Jane Gillooly, made a documentary called “Leona’s Sister Gerri,” telling the story of Santoro’s life and included interviews with Leona Gordon and Santoro’s daughters. The documentary first aired on June 1, 1995, on the PBS series “P.O.V.”
Leona Gordon died last year at age 92 at her home in Westmoreland, N.H.
Her obituary included this passage:
“She carried a warrior-like spirit to champion women’s and civil rights, and felt right at home to enter any debate, and there were many. She was featured in a documentary about the death of her sister, ‘Leona’s Sister Gerri,’ which empowered many women around the country to speak their truth.”
In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s striking down Roe v. Wade and stripping away the constitutional right to abortion, that image of Gerri Santoro and other attendant horrors of the pre-Roe era have resurfaced to both haunt and confront us.
Six years after the death of Gerri Santoro, Dr. Morris Sulman, a general practitioner in New London, was found guilty by a jury of seven women and five men of violating Connecticut’s century-old abortion law, after admitting he’d performed an abortion on a 22-year-old woman on a Sunday afternoon in March 1969 in his office in a New London residential area. He’d asked $600 for the procedure.
Sulman, who’d been charged with a similar offense 11 years earlier but not found guilty, argued, on his own behalf, that the patient, according to a New York Times story published on Feb. 25, 1970, was “hysterical and distraught” and was suffering “acute depression with strong elements of obsession and compulsion.”
The gist of Sulman’s argument, and that of two other expert medical witnesses, was that a woman’s mental condition during an unwanted pregnancy is as critical as her physical condition.
At the time, Connecticut’s law prohibited abortion except when “necessary to preserve (the woman’s) life ....”
According to The Times’ story, “the woman on the witness stand admitted that she lied to Dr. Sulman to convince him to perform the abortion. She said she told him the father of the child was a married man and that the news of her pregnancy might have fatally shocked her elderly father who she said had a heart ailment.”
The jury rendered its verdict after the judge in the case ruled that “the danger of the woman’s possible suicide” should not be considered.
Sulman appealed his conviction to the Connecticut Supreme Court, based on the evidence that had been excluded by the judge.
In December 1973, the state Supreme Court found in favor of Sulman. The principal factor was the implementation of Roe v. Wade as law of the land.
Sulman’s arguments were reasonable, medically responsible and compassionate. But ultimately, as the high court said, “Inasmuch as the federal courts have held that the statute pursuant to which the defendant was convicted is unconstitutional, we must conclude that the conviction cannot stand.” In other words, abortion was legal.
That was the way it was in Connecticut and across the nation before Roe, and even in the wake of the Supreme Court’s unconscionable eradication of Roe, in Connecticut and like-minded states, and myriad hearts and minds in this country, it won’t be again.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
