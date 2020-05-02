On a sunny Saturday morning in late April, under one of those blameless blue skies, the Stonington Farmers Market was a cheery comingling of vendors, shoppers and strollers (and dogs) in one of the Velvet Mill parking lots where the market has been set up for more than a month, or since the traditional indoor winter venue was deemed too contact-close.
I like meandering around the market, but had ventured there this particular Saturday with the idea of doing a piece about one of the vendors — Jon Fish — something I’d been toying with since I first purchased his marinated calamari salad and oyster salad and his crab and salmon dips.
In my desire to be there — I like to park on a side street and walk a quarter-mile or so across the other parking lots — I forgot myself. That is, and I am abashed: I noticed, in the airy sunshine and rigorous distancing before vendor carts and tables, that most everyone was wearing a mask. In fact, everyone was wearing a mask. Except me.
I thought something was off as I wandered around and withstood a few apprehensive if not condemnatory glances. It wasn’t until a woman who knew me — I recognized her voice but not her face behind sunglasses and a generous mask — asked where my mask was.
Where it was, alas, was in the front seat of my car. I’m faithfully secured in supermarkets and gas stations and, as my neighbor, Andy Chaney, bass player for Sugar and popular local musician, likes to say, liquid grocers. But I somehow let the prospect of open air on a brilliant day confound my judgment. In my shame, and being reluctant to hike back to the car, I sidled up to the side of Jon Fish’s cart — a replica he made of a renowned 12-foot Earle Brockway skiff, to ask questions and shelter myself from more, well, pariah-like stares.
(I do have to say that later in the afternoon, among the strollers and bench-sitters at Mystic River Park, the tally was about half covered up, and half going commando.)
This is no slight to the core of a dozen or so intrepid vendors, several of which — Firefly Farms meats and poultry from North Stonington, Dragon’s Blood hot sauces from Windham and Two Dogs bread from Stonington — I’ve written about before, as well as Apis Verdi Farm from Lebanon, whose hot chili peppers are unsurpassed, Studio Farm from Voluntown whose canned jams and jellies are staples of the market and Colchester’s Cato Corner Cheese, whose products are alliteratively savory and creamy and the other honey and veggies and dog biscuits and mushrooms and kombucha folks.
But finding a fishmonger from Niantic who prepares his offerings in a shop in Haddam, buys his fish from all over New England and dispenses his wares from the iced-down (50 to 60 pounds of ice in tow) bowels of a sturdy skiff, well, that, to me, deserves some notice.
Jon Fish, born and paying taxes as Jon Stelmach, has been in the fish business since the late 1980s, when he had a shop and restaurant in Colchester. He let that go eight years ago and has been setting up his skiff at the Stonington summer market by the town fishing docks the last two summers, and came to the indoor market at the Velvet Mill last fall. His story is that though the Colchester seafood shop was called Jon’s Fish Market, customers started calling him Jon Fish.
He also sets up shop in Noank on Fridays and Saturdays, and has worked the Coventry, Ledyard and Niantic farmers markets.
Aside from his dips and salads, smoked and fresh fish and shellfish, he is in his element talking how to prepare and serve what he sells as well as types of dressings and marinades he prefers. He also praises the salmon supplied by a Faroe Islands company called Bakkafrost.
He is a sturdily built, convivial man with a shaved head, and on this market morning could not have picked a face mask (bright, tight plaid) in more contrast to his shirt (well-worn something plaid), but no matter: Both surfaces were properly covered.
He had hoped to include shad this day but was not satisfied with his preparation of the freshwater fish and assured shoppers that shad and roe would be available for the next market.
Word of warning: The marinated octopus salad, my favorite, sells out quickly. I will reassure shoppers that in the weeks ahead, as conditions remain, if they see someone buying up the last eight-ounce containers of it, they will be able to say: Who was that masked man?
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
