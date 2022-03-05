Odds and ends, and amends:
For months now, a mystery has befuddled members of the North Stonington Historical Society as well as others, near and far, not so much a “Who Done It?” but “Where Is It?”
“It” is the collection of the poems and poetic jottings of the late, revered local historian and matriarch Anna North Coit, who died in 2014 at age 106, written while she was in her final months at Apple Rehab, once Mary Elizabeth Nursing Home, in Mystic.
Anna Coit, the first female writer and among the first female editors at Time magazine, and for 30 years the venerable composer of “North Stonington Notes, the newsletter sent to historical society members, frequently wrote poetry, published one volume — “The Islesboro Poems,” rooted in visits to Islesboro, Maine — and was intent on producing enough material to publish another.
The papers and notebooks were collected from Apple Rehab after Coit died and apparently ended up in the care of Kristen Comstock, a near neighbor and friend and a poet herself, who typed up many of Coit’s poems and essays and organized them in a loose-leaf notebook but who last fall due to declining health moved to Cape Cod, where her son lives.
In cleaning out the Comstock home on Pine Woods Road near the Rhode Island border to prepare it for sale, it seems that Coit’s writings, along with other Comstock possessions, ended up being auctioned off in an estate sale managed by Bob Ward of Ashaway.
Mimi Borden, a close friend of Coit’s, recently wrote that some 40 of Anna’s missing poems have been retrieved from other sources, but the fate of the work auctioned off remains unknown and the historical society and Anna Coit’s friends are looking for help.
Ward, the auctioneer, initially told one of Kristen Comstock’s sisters he had a record of who bought what, but lately, according to Mimi Borden, he’s less optimistic about locating the poetry.
“Bob Ward did check, to his ability, to find out who had purchased the box of ephemera that included Anna’s poems. He had no luck finding out who this person was (there were 134 attendees at the auction, he said, and quite a few were businesses) so he had no way of finding the individual who might have the box,” wrote Mimi Borden. “He did say, however, that he was sure there was a box that contained Anna’s poems, so, theoretically, they are in existence and not destroyed. I double questioned him on that assertion that the poems do exist, and he said, ‘Yes.’ He said something about the person who made the purchase at the time saying they would, or might, get in touch with the Historical Society. To date, no such person has appeared.”
Anna’s friends ask that anyone who has knowledge of the poetry’s whereabouts contact Sharon Garvey at shgnightowl@yahoo.com
• Brian Rogers of Mystic, retired Connecticut College librarian and lately online exhibits librarian at the New London Maritime Society, has created a multi-part feature called: “New London to New York by Night Boat: Ellery Thompson Recalls the Golden Age of Steamboats on Long Island Sound.”
The story of the grand Queens of Long Island Sound, the exhibit includes the legendary achievement and sorrowful end of Philip Ollweiler, raised in Stonington, famed captain of the steamers and an incorporator, in 1928, of the Stonington Airways Corp. for development of an airport on property that is now the Saltwater Farm Vineyard.
The exhibition narrative says this:
“Capt. Philip Ollweiler, who grew up in Stonington, commanded at least fifteen of the great boats, including the Lowell and the most beloved of them all, Priscilla. Much admired for his skill, he occupies a tragic place in the annals of the salts of the Sound: it fell to him to take both City of Lowell and Priscilla to layup in Providence in 1937 when the New England Steamship Company ceased operations. (Steamship historian Roger Williams) McAdam recounts that as Ollweiler watched Priscilla being towed away to Baltimore for scrapping in 1938, he said to his companions, “This is breaking my heart.”
In July 2019, I wrote about Ollweiler and his older brother, George, also a steamship captain, for this newspaper. Seven years after Philip Ollweiler watched the Priscilla being towed away, in April 1945, he walked into the kitchen of his home in Pawtuxet, R.I., and opened the vents of his stove. He was 78.
As I wrote then, it was the fate of these highly accomplished captains to watch as their profession died before they did.
The link to the exhibit is mcguirelibrary1998.omeka.net
• From Stephen Morgan, of Ashaway, came this in response to a Valentine’s story about a trove of 445 love letters written with a flair for smitten hyperbole a century ago by Theodore Newcomb of New London to Elizabeth Gilbert Northrop of Norwich: The couple married in the early 1920s, moved to Hartford and often visited Morgan’s family in Misquamicut Hills.
“It was a surprise to recognize the names in your Valentine’s Day story — my great Uncle Todd and Aunt Lass. His love letters to Lass did not reflect the man I knew as a child. When they came to visit, Uncle Todd would generally not come into the house but stay outside in his Pierre-Arrow with the hood up to cool the engine. He was stern, frightening to me and my sisters. My younger sister, Judy, would flee when he came. But before he left each of us would have some money to put into our piggy banks. As I aged, he appeared less curmudgeonly and more a man of intensity and intellect.
“Aunt Lass, on the other hand, was warm and cuddly. I still remember the sensation of her smothering hugs. (She was a large-busted woman.) We all eagerly awaited her famous ‘Death Cake’ which came with every visit. It is Aunt Lass that I would have imagined writing gushing love letters, although hopefully choosing different terms of endearment.”
• The late Archie T. Sherman, of Westerly, about whom I wrote last week, was first married to Cooki Bilsborough, with whom he fathered a daughter, Anita, in the early 1960s. They divorced in the 1970s and he later married Roberta Cofone Sherman, who survives him.
• Finally, in a recent story about the five-member Maynard family’s five-year sailing voyage around the world 50 years ago, I wrote that Gary Maynard, who was 10 when the family left Noank and then Block Island on the venture, today works for Holmes Hole Builders on Martha’s Vineyard. In fact, he is founder and owner of the company.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.