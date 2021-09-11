In the end, and it likely is the end, the loss is small potatoes compared to what the pandemic has wrought.
Still, a stranger, perhaps first-time vacationer, would not know what once had been the best time of day at the Charlestown Mini Super on Old Post Road.
That’s when, for years, the salad bar and sandwich bar and the hot foods buffet were rolled out for noon crowds — the work crews, construction workers, summer folk, year-round residents and especially the elderly, who, as Charlie Beck, co-owner of the market, said the other day, loved the spread and would make dinner out of lunch.
COVID killed it better than a year-and-a-half ago, under federal and state bans on open trays of food for the public, and Beck, who credits his brother and co-owner, Tim Beck, with creating the menu, which changed daily, does not foresee it coming back, at least not the hot foods buffet.
The Charlestown Mini Super is just that — a grocery store of an earlier generation’s cozy dimensions, with bakery displays, cold drinks and prepared foods in glass cases, freezers, produce bins and sumptuously stocked and highly touted deli and meat and seafood counters crowded around aisles of canned goods, non-perishable staples and household needs, newspapers and magazines, and, usually, a single-file line of customers waiting to check out as they inhale the aromas of pizza, pastries and sundry other store-made sweet delights leading to the cash registers.
And just beyond where the bakery goods are and the line starts to queue, you now have to imagine, or remember, carts laden with loaves of breads, cold cuts and cheeses, condiments, and a salad bar where customers prepared their own lunches or, indeed, dinners.
Then poke around the adjacent hot foods buffet.
On Mondays, there would be American chop suey and oven-fried pork chops or ham and beans, Swedish meatballs, pasta with gravy and hot dogs. The soup of the day was minestrone.
Tuesdays meant tacos and fixings, fried chicken, hot dogs and chicken noodle soup.
Come Wednesdays, wheeled out were baked ziti or chicken parmesan, meatballs in sauce, pasta in sauce, shepherd’s pie, hot dogs or chicken sausage. For soup, spinach tortellini or cream soups.
For Thursday, count on “Grandma Vince’s” Italian chicken, sausage and peppers, kielbasa and potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and vegetable beef soup.
Lastly, on Fridays, meatloaf dinner with carrots or green beans, potatoes and gravy. The soup: “Our own ‘famous’ fish chowder.”
Maybe, said Charlie Beck, the grocery store will bring back the soup and sandwich (and calzones) and salad bar if health regulations allow, but restoring the hot foods buffet, which began around 2006, is unlikely, partially, he added, because finding more reliable help is a problem.
He said he employs some 30 people during the summer and 20 over the winter.
“I’ve had some people here for 30 years. We’ve had very good staff. We’ve been lucky,” said Beck, who was a social worker in upstate New York before he and his brother took over the grocery in 1981. Beck is also a veteran of Charlestown politics as a Town Council member and council president as well as town moderator. The Mini Super had been in business since the early 1970s and previously the locale was the site of Browning’s General Store.
Over Labor Day weekend, when I stopped in, the Mini Super, like all other food stores, of course, was hopping. The ambience was, for lack of a better word, intimate, in that local grocery way, though the license plates out front literally were all over the map. Charlestown’s population, maybe 8,000 year-round, easily triples during the summer.
The market draws customers, in the course of a year, from a 5- to 7-mile radius, said Beck, and coexists with a few other local markets sandwiched between Wakefield and Westerly.
Both larger supermarkets and specialty markets in the region offer extensive inventories of store-made packaged foods and some have restored hot buffets. But there are hot buffets and takeout counters and there was noon at the Charlestown Mini Super.
So short ago, at the Mini Super, was a time when buying a sandwich meant the chance to have it just the way you liked it and making it yourself.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
