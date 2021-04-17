For the definitive story on this racy and tragic tale, I commend “Black Sun: The Brief Transit and Violent Eclipse of Harry Crosby,” by Geoffrey Wolff, the author (“Providence”) and memoirist (“Duke of Deception: Memories of My Father”) who lived for a time with his family in Jamestown.
Also, the John Hay Library Special Collections at Brown University has the Harry Crosby Papers, a small collection, in its possession, including his last will and testament and some papers of Crosby’s wife, Caresse Crosby, previously known as Mary Phelps Jacob and then Polly Peabody and who is credited with being the first recipient of a patent for the modern bra.
There is also, for the record, a connection to Mystic Seaport.
With all that in mind, a visit to Duck River Cemetery in Old Lyme, Conn., and by the lily pond, one of the most engaging, if not puzzling, epitaphs I’ve encountered: “In Death is Victory.”
Some six months before the interment and placement of that flat stone, on the weekend of the annual Yale-Harvard Regatta on the Thames River in June 1929, the toast of Boston society gathered in Old Lyme for the marriage of Josephine Noyes Rotch and Albert Smith Bigelow.
An estimated 400 guests attended the ceremony at the postcardesque New England First Congregational Church for the nuptials of these two descendants of Boston Brahmin social order.
Bigelow was a recent graduate of Harvard, where he was a star hockey player, and his father was a partner in a prominent Boston law firm. Josephine, or Josie, was 20, had been a student at Bryn Mawr and descended from a distinguished family of Nantucket Quakers who settled in Provincetown in 1690 and ventured into the whaling trade in New Bedford and Nantucket.
Six months after the wedding, on Dec. 10, 1929, Josephine Rotch Bigelow was shot to death by her lover, Harry Crosby, a poet and nephew of the financier J. P. Morgan, who, hours after killing Josephine, shot himself. They were found, clothed and side by side on a bed in the Hotel des Artistes in New York. It was deemed a murder-suicide and it was reported that Crosby’s feet were bare and painted red.
The New York papers were ablaze with the scandal for days afterward, though Boston papers, in deference to the families, downplayed the affair.
“Couple Shot Dead in Artists’ Hotel” was the front-page headline in the next day’s New York Times. “Suicide Compact is Indicated Between Harry Grew Crosby and Harvard Man’s Wife” ran underneath.
Albert Bigelow, in Boston, told newspapers how happy he and Josephine had been and that Josephine was devoted to him. He’d never met Harry, whom he blamed for trying to seduce his wife and murdering her because he couldn’t’ have her.
Josephine’s remains were buried in the family domain in Duck River Cemetery with her tombstone bearing the cryptic epitaph: “In Death is Victory.”
Harry Crosby called her his “Fire Princess.”
Crosby, also a graduate of Harvard but barely a student there, was a dedicated rake and poet, of some reputation on both counts. In 1922, he married Polly Peabody and soon persuaded her to change her name to Caresse. The couple were a familiar presence in Europe and, in 1927, started Black Sun Press in Paris. Harry had a number of affairs, but remained attached to Caresse.
When Harry was 30, he met Josephine, then 20, who had traveled to Europe in the summer of 1928 to buy her wedding trousseau and, at the Lido, encountered Harry.
“Josephine was dark and intense and wore her hair in the fashion of the day, in a tight helmet,” wrote Wolff in “Black Sun.” “Since the season of her coming out in the winter of 1926-27, she had been known around Boston as fast, ‘a bad egg.’ One Boston lady who knew her called her swarthy, ‘with a good deal of sex appeal, as they say.’”
“(Josephine) was strong-willed and selfish,” wrote Wolff, “and she did not agonize much in deciding to become Harry’s lover.”
The affair waxed and waned, with the Crosbys traveling back and forth to Europe and Harry busy with other lovers. Josephine married Albert Bigelow on June 21, 1929. She kept in touch with Harry and when the Crosbys were in New York, tried to see him.
In early December 1929, Josephine and Harry made a five-day trip to Detroit, where they stayed in the Hotel Book-Cadillac as Mr. and Mrs. Harry Crane, “in a twelve-dollar-a-day room on the twentieth floor,” wrote Wolff. “Most of their meals they took in bed, where they also smoked opium, made love and battled.”
Josephine followed Harry back to New York and sent him telegrams urging that they be together before Harry and Caresse sailed off again. On Dec. 10, 1929, they met and went to the apartment of a friend of Crosby’s in the Hotel des Artistes, never to leave.
Bigelow survived the scandal, studied architecture at MIT, married a woman — Sylvia Weld — from another prominent Boston family and served in the Navy as a lieutenant commander aboard submarine chasers during World War II.
His war experience led him to becoming a Quaker and a protester of nuclear proliferation. He was a civil rights advocate who, as a Freedom Rider alongside the late Congressman John Lewis, was beaten and bloodied by a mob in Rock Hill, S.C., in 1961.
An ardent sailor, Bigelow was also an artist and donated eight acrylic paintings of small craft to Mystic Seaport.
In temperate weather, it is pleasant, as I do from time to time, to sit by the lily pond in Duck River Cemetery, and ponder the story, and epitaph, of Josephine Rotch Bigelow.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
