Like everyone else, I cannot help but read the twin signage posted on the grounds of the St. Pius X rectory at Elm and School streets in Westerly. As the weeks go by throughout the year, snippets of Scripture, inspirational adages and plays on words and puns with a godly intent are spelled out in black block letters. “God responds to ‘knee-mail,’” that sort of thing.
But, at least for me, rarely does one resonate.
When one does, though, it does, and the one that has been on the signs for several weeks is, as it were, a keeper. Simple, smart and, in language and suggestion, satisfying:
“A Bible that is falling apart usually belongs to someone who isn’t.”
The quote is attributed to “C. Spurgeon,” about whom I knew nothing but have since made a hasty study of the life of Charles Haddon Spurgeon, an English Baptist preacher who died in France in 1892 at age 57.
As a rule, I’m not keen on public displays of religion in any form, or by any faith, firm in that one’s beliefs are as intimate and personal as any human experience, and should remain so and not be foisted on others.
In brief, then, please, believe whatever you wish, but for heaven’s sake don’t subject me to it. But this is church property, and if town zoning gives its blessing, well, we will live with it. And, indeed, some of the signage is fun.
Still, the Spurgeon quote gave me pause as few others have, and I’m happy it was posted.
Perhaps it is because the vision, or merely the idea, of someone thumbing through his or her Bible, in contemplation, daily or more often, in search of succor or understanding conjures up my ideal of religious practice: personal and private, be it within a crowded sanctuary or chapel or cathedral, or in nature, or among friends or family or alone in one’s home.
Spurgeon had a way with words. Among scores of quotes attributed to him and published online are these morsels:
“A good character is the best tombstone. Those who loved you and were helped by you will remember you when forget-me-nots have withered. Carve your name on hearts, not on marble.”
“Humility is to make a right estimate of one’s self.”
“Of two evils, choose neither.”
“We are in a wrong state of mind if we are not in a thankful state of mind.”
As to who he was, let’s begin at the end: After he died in late January 1892 in Menton, France, his body was returned to England where, on Feb. 9, more than 60,000 people filed past his casket in the church he had built in London called the Metropolitan Tabernacle, according to a profile by Professor Robert Ellison of East Texas Baptist University.
The Encyclopedia Britannica says this: “C. H. Spurgeon … English fundamentalist Baptist minister and celebrated preacher whose sermons, which were often spiced with humor, were widely translated and extremely successful in sales.
“Reared a Congregationalist, Spurgeon became a Baptist in 1850 and, the same year, at 16, preached his first sermon. In 1852 he became minister at Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, and in 1854 minister of New Park Chapel in Southwark, London.
“Within a year a new structure had to be built to accommodate his following, and almost immediately an even larger church was required. From the opening in 1861 of the tabernacle, which held 6,000 people, until his death, he continued to draw large congregations.”
He also edited a monthly magazine and founded a ministerial college in 1856 and an orphanage in 1867. His sermons, says the Britannica, ultimately filled more than 50 volumes in the collection edition.
“An ardent fundamentalist, he distrusted scientific methods and philological approach to modern biblical criticism and in 1887 left the increasingly liberal Baptist Union,” the entry concludes.
The episode called the “Down Grade” controversy was fueled in 1887 by a series of articles published by Spurgeon declaring, according to Ellison, “that evolutionary thinking and liberal theology threatened to ‘Down Grade’ the church.” When his warnings essentially went unheeded, and leaders turned against him, he resigned from the Baptist Union.
Earlier, he had condemned slavery and lost the support of Southern Baptists.
Another profile, published by Christianity Today magazine, said Spurgeon suffered from debilitating gout and recurring depression, and barbed criticism despite his popularity. He suffered from rheumatism and Bright’s disease as well, and would travel to Menton, near Nice, to recuperate.
Much of the suffering, the magazine said, was spiritual as well as physical and emotional. That spiritual suffering began five years before his conversion.
“To Spurgeon, no suffering he later endured could equal this devastating bitterness of soul,” wrote Christianity Today. “These spiritual sufferings taught him to loathe the foulness of sin and to cherish the holiness of God. And they engendered within him a seraphic joy in his salvation.”
For me, his unyielding fundamentalism is contrary to what I believe, but at least a few of his words have given me the pleasure of contemplation.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
