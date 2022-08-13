In writing a few weeks ago about the architect Eric Kebbon and the medieval-style castle he built in the 1930s at the far eastern end of Fishers Island, called “White Caps,” I inadvertently omitted mentioning one of the relatively recent owners of the turret-and-gable edifice, which included the unscrupulous business partner of George Harrison, the late member of the Beatles.
The fellow I failed to list was Jonathan Barres, then of Stonington, once one of the more high-flying property partnership moguls in this region during the high-rolling real estate boom of the 1980s.
Several years before Barres died, at age 58 in 2008, I traveled to Florida, where he was living with his wife, Pauline, and six children, in Ormond Beach, to write about Barres’ late life and whole-hearted devotion to Jesus.
Barres, who was raised in Ormond Beach, the son of an ordained Congregational minister with a degree from Yale Divinity School, was sturdily built and an excellent athlete, a champion wrestler at the Salisbury School, in Litchfield County, in Connecticut, and at the University of Florida.
Pauline Denis was raised in Norwich, the daughter of French Canadians who moved to Daytona Beach, Fla., when she was 6, and it was in Florida that she met Barres, who grew up nearby.
Jonathan and Pauline Barres came north after he graduated with a degree in architecture and a master’s in construction management. He worked for Stone and Webster in New London and then became a stock broker with Advest and later Paine and Webber.
With a friend, David Kleeman, from prep school days, and other Barres family members, Barres began putting together investment partnerships to purchase multiple apartment complexes and other properties, riding the real estate boom of the early ’80s.
To manage the holdings, he and Kleeman formed Coastal Management, with offices in Mystic, alongside their other company, Barres, Kleeman Inc.
When I visited Barres in Florida, in 2005, he said his personal wealth in those boom days was around $25 million.
When the real estate bubble burst in the late ’80s and into the 1990s, the Barres empire, along with banks that had made too many risky mortgages, collapsed, and Barres lost the bulk of his fortune. He declared bankruptcy in 2002 and left Stonington for Florida. What remained of his assets here was a restored historic 18th-century home on Water Street in Stonington borough, which he eventually sold.
John Fiore, a close friend and business associate and, like Barres, a major benefactor of Pine Point School, the private day school in Stonington, helped Barres in dealing with banks and doing financial workouts.
Barres said his final years in Stonington buried him in despair, not only financially.
“I was spiritually dead,” he told me in 2005. “When the tumor hit, I was almost suicidal.”
A grapefruit-sized benign tumor had been found at the base of his skull, wrapped around his brain stem, in 2001. It was the same year his 94-year-old mother died.
“I was all excited about making money. From the age 12 on, all I wanted was to make money. I had boats and houses, a castle on Fishers Island. I had lots of partners, lots of different businesses, and I had nothing. I went through hell. I went through the whole fallout of the 1980s. And when the banks failed, they called your loans, and we had hundreds of millions in loans.”
The castle — White Caps — was built for the Simmons family, then the country’s leading manufacturers of mattresses, including the signature Beauty Rest. The castle is owned today by the William L. Hanley family of Greenwich, Conn., and Fishers Island.
Barres, by 2005, had undergone innovative treatment for the tumor at the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Northeast Proton Therapy Center — a month of daily treatments designed to bombard the borders of the tumor with precise radiation therapy to kill any cell growth, but also limiting the danger to Barres’ eye and cognitive abilities. He also was on a course of anti-seizure drugs.
Still, he insisted his salvation was being born again, which coincided with his mother’s death and the discovery of the tumor. He was then 51.
“My failure, the complete loss of everything, was the start of victory,” he told me. “I totally surrendered. I made contact with the Lord in a big way. He brought me out of everything. I tried to make money my god … I never spent time with God. Through Jesus, I’ve gone from defeat to eternal victory. I’m on a spiritual journey.”
When I visited, Barres was a member of the Calvary Christian Center, a Pentecostal church in Ormond Beach, contemporary in design and built to accommodate 1,000 worshippers. The whole Barres family was involved in the church, and Jonathan, a member of the 100-voice church choir, spent at least four hours in church every Sunday and, as others told me, was known to weep as he sang.
By his own account, and that of the church pastor, he had been quite generous to Calvary Christian Center.
He said he devoted much of his day and being to Jesus, communing with Jesus from the time he woke long before dawn, and even asking his Savior for advice about which real estate deals to make. His home then was a $3 million, 12,000-square-foot oceanfront house with four cars, including a BMW, a Lincoln and a Lexus SUV.
“When the Lord did not claim me during my seizures and tumor, I said: ‘God, what do you want me to do?’ I began to seek Him, very passionately,” Barres said. “The fruit of what I’m doing with the Lord is my marriage being better than it ever was, my children not at the malls or on drugs, everyone in good health. I want to give them all I have.”
When we visited, he had gone three months without taking his post-tumor, anti-seizure medicine, putting, as he said, his health in the hands of the Lord.
He died three years later, surrounded by his family, in Ormond Beach.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
