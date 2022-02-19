In these trying times, I am sure many of you have recently lost your jobs. Whether you work in restaurants, movie theaters, retail stores or at the casinos, the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic has certainly affected everyone, some worse than others. All you need to do is watch the nightly news and you see the people who are becoming more and more desperate each day due to losing their livelihoods.
The obvious question is where do you turn if you are fully, or even partially, unemployed? The answer in situations like these is to consider applying for state unemployment benefits. Unemployment insurance is a program financed by both federal and state governments through mandatory payroll taxes that serves to temporarily provide a portion of pay to those who have lost their jobs.
Administered through each state’s Department of Labor, eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis but follows the same general framework. The Department of Labor looks at several factors, such as your past earnings and the reasons for separation from your employer. Generally, to receive temporary unemployment benefits, the following must apply:
You must have earned at least a minimum amount in wages before you became unemployed. This qualifies you for benefits as well, as it helps set the rate you will receive, which is a portion of your past earnings. While the goal is to provide you with enough pay to live on and cover your basic needs, there are caps in place that limit the amount you can collect. This amount differs from state to state, with Massachusetts topping the national list with a cap of $783 per week and Mississippi at the bottom with $235 per week.
You must be unemployed through no fault of your own. This means you must have been either laid off or fired for reasons such as not having the necessary skills for your job or for not being a good fit with the company. And you will be ineligible for benefits if your termination involved any kind of misconduct or trying to get yourself fired.
You must not have quit your job. In nearly all circumstances, if you voluntarily leave your employment, chances are you will not be able to collect any benefits. If you do quit your job, you will have to prove there was good cause, meaning there was a compelling reason you left and you had no other choice. For example, you were facing harassment (referred to as “constructive termination”), dangerous working conditions that were not repaired, or even due to domestic violence issues. In any event, if you quit your job and want to collect unemployment, you will need to prove your reasons are valid.
You must be available for work and are actively seeking employment. To keep collecting your benefits, you must demonstrate to the Department of Labor that you are able to work and that you are applying for jobs or at least making job contacts and keeping a log of your job search activity. You are required to report this to the Department of Labor and submit to periodic certifications to keep your benefits coming. And, if you are offered reasonable and suitable work for your skill level, you must accept it.
So, if you suddenly find yourself unemployed, know that there is help. Turning to your state’s unemployment system may be the best way to keep your head above water until you find another job.
Marc Page is an attorney with a general law practice in downtown Westerly. He is admitted to practice law in Rhode Island and Connecticut and can be reached at 401-596-1726.
