As of the 2010 census, it was calculated that just over 33% of Americans were renters. And, for people under the age of 35, that number was upwards of 65%. At some point, I would venture a guess that nearly all of us have rented at one time or another, whether it be while in school, just starting out in your career or perhaps in your golden years.
For renters, you have the right to quiet enjoyment of the property. This means you cannot be harassed or bullied by your landlord. You cannot be evicted without reason and due process of law and you cannot be denied services or discriminated against. You have a duty to maintain the property, pay your rent in full and on time and conduct yourself in accordance with your lease.
For landlords, you have the right to pick your tenant so long as you do not discriminate against qualified candidates, to have the rent paid to you on time and to have your property respected and well cared for.
The relationship between landlord and tenant can in a sense be described as a marriage, with both parties cooperating with the other. It can often be a good and profitable relationship, but as with any marriage, things can always break down and require a parting of the ways. In landlord/tenant law, this is called an eviction. Basically, an eviction is the process by which a landlord removes a tenant from possession of the rented property. Generally, there are three ways to evict a tenant:
The first way is for non-payment of rent. Obviously, this is when the tenant fails to pay the monthly rent without a good reason, such as the landlord failing to provide the means to obtain beneficial services like heat and hot water. If he does not come through with the rent when demanded, the landlord may then file a formal court eviction.
The second way to evict is for non-compliance. This is where a tenant is not complying with the terms of his lease or he is doing something that affects health and safety. Typically, the tenant is told what he is doing wrong and then given a short period of time to correct his bad behavior or face eviction.
And the third way to evict is based on termination, meaning that there is no current, valid lease to protect the tenant or the lease has expired. In this situation, the tenant is given a certain time frame, usually 30 days, to leave or then face eviction if he does not vacate as directed.
In all three scenarios, once all required notices have been provided, the landlord must proceed to court and prove his case to obtain a judgment for possession before removing a tenant. All states have laws against “self help,” which occurs when the landlord takes matters into his own hands, moves out the tenant’s belongings and changes the locks. This is strictly prohibited with severe consequences.
The Residential Landlord Tenant Act is a series of complicated laws with a number of important timeframes, notices and deadlines that must be met in order to maintain a successful case. If you are a landlord trying to remove a problem tenant, or if you are a tenant who may feel you are being harassed and unjustly evicted, you may benefit from the advice of an experienced attorney familiar with the complexities of landlord/tenant law.
Marc Page is an attorney with a general law practice in downtown Westerly. Licensed in both Rhode Island and Connecticut, he can be reached at 401-596-1726.
