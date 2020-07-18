One of the more misunderstood areas of law is “probate.” We have all heard the term before but you may not be exactly sure what it means. It may sound daunting but don’t be intimidated by the phrase. From the Latin for “to prove,” probate is the court-supervised process of authenticating a Last Will and Testament of a deceased person and then taking a series of steps to administer his estate.
The typical situation arises when someone passes away and his loved ones must go to the Probate Court to obtain the authority to handle his final business and settle his affairs. Whether there is a Will or not, someone, usually a spouse or a child, asks the court to be appointed as Executor, the person appointed to accomplish certain tasks with regard to the deceased’s assets and other property. This Executor is vested with “the power of the estate,” with authority to handle all estate business.
Many people assume that a surviving spouse or even a child automatically has the power to handle all affairs, but this in incorrect. For anything owned individually by the deceased, there must be an appointment by the Court to handle and manage these assets, as well as to deal with creditors, the IRS and the state on behalf of the deceased.
If there is a Will, once it is proved valid and admitted, the Executor then must begin the process of identifying and valuing the deceased’s assets and report to the Court what is in the estate. Next, the Executor must finalize the deceased’s last affairs by paying his last bills and funeral costs, handling taxes and other financial issues that may arise. Basically, the Executor is tasked with wrapping up all the last affairs of the deceased.
Over the next several months, the Executor begins the long process of disbursing the remaining assets in the manner the deceased wanted by making gifts of real estate, money, cars and other tangible and personal effects to the beneficiaries, who are the people the deceased identified as those who would receive his estate.
Once all these tasks are completed, the Executor reports to the Court that everything has been done correctly, that all final affairs and taxes have been handled, all assets disbursed and nothing remains in the hands of the Executor. Once the Judge is convinced everything has been distributed and all business concluded properly, the Executor will be released from his duty and the estate officially closed.
While it is difficult to estimate the amount of time involved in any specific probate case, the process generally takes between six months to a year to fully complete, depending on the amount of assets and the complexity of the case. While some estates are open much longer, most can be closed during this time frame and all final business concluded.
While the above is a simplified version of the probate process, quite often issues arise that can complicate matters, for example, unhappy heirs contesting the Will, messy real estate issues and estates where the bills are greater than the assets. In situations like these don’t try to handle things alone, the help of an experienced probate attorney can be invaluable to help the probate process run smoothly and efficiently.
Marc Page is an attorney with a general law practice in downtown Westerly. He is licensed in both Rhode Island and Connecticut and can be reached at 401-596-1726.
