I am often asked the difference between living wills, health care powers of attorney and do-not-resuscitate orders, also known as DNRs, and which are the right choices in different situations. My standard answer is everyone should have a living will and a health care power of attorney, but a DNR is a different story.
Known as advance directives, these are all very different documents covering diverse yet related subjects. In simple terms, the following are the basic differences:
A living will is a legal document where you basically state that should you have an irreversible or incurable disease that will cause your death or if you are permanently unconscious with no reasonable expectation of recovery, you do not want to be kept alive by artificial means. You request you are to be kept comfortable but direct your physician to withhold measures that merely prolong the dying process.
A health care power of attorney, by contrast, is a legal document wherein you appoint someone else, known as your health care agent, to make health decisions for you if you cannot make them for yourself. If you are unconscious or not mentally able, your agent takes over and makes your health care decisions for you, limited by the terms of your living will where you have decided you do not want to be kept alive by artificial means.
As you can see, these two documents basically accomplish similar things. But the third document, the do-not-resuscitate order, or DNR, is a bit more complicated and may not be right for everyone. A DNR is a specific direction to your physician and medical staff not to perform CPR or other life-saving measures should your heart and breathing stop. In the case of this cardiac or pulmonary arrest, you have decided you do not want to be resuscitated.
Based on this definition, this is a serious choice and you may be asking who would want to have such an order and forgo resuscitation in the case of their heart or breathing stopping. The answer depends on each person’s specific circumstances.
If you are healthy, youthful or believe you still have at least a few good years of life left, you would not want a DNR. In other words, if your heart or breathing stops for whatever reason, you would want to be brought back to go on with your life, as you believe life is still worth living.
But on the other hand, if you are advanced in age or have a terminal illness, you may want a DNR. In situations like these, the question to be answered is what kind of quality of life would you have if you were resuscitated? If bringing you back would return you to a life with little or no quality, it may be best to execute a DNR so you would pass peacefully. In these situations, a DNR can be the right choice.
As you can see, this type of document is not for everyone and is used under very specific situations depending on the person and his age and health circumstances. A qualified attorney can help you make the decision if you need such a document as well as help you prepare it.
Marc Page is an attorney with a general law practice in downtown Westerly. He is licensed in both Rhode Island and Connecticut and can be reached at 401-596-1726.
