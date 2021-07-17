Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.