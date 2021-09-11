I recently gave a Zoom presentation to a group in Chicago and, as is always the case, it prompted some rather compelling questions. One of the most commonly asked was, “Will they ever find a cure for Alzheimer’s?”
I’m not a physician or a clinician but I am deep enough in this world as an Alzheimer’s care specialist to have what I consider to be a credible opinion, an opinion based on study that includes conversations with a number of physicians and clinicians. With that said, my short answer is no, I don’t imagine I’ll see the day when they will find a way to cure this insidious disease.
Let’s look at the facts. Alzheimer’s is the only disease in the top ten list of diseases that causes death, without a way to cure or prevent it. When you start to notice those tell-tale symptoms like forgetfulness, difficulty processing, problems finding the right words when speaking and so on, you should know that the pathology of the disease has been at work from 10 to 20 years. That’s 10 to 20 years of “plaques and tangles” (proteins) building up in the brain that cause a loss of connections among the brain cells. The result is the loss of memory, the ability to learn and communication.
The example I use when I give my talks is the childhood game “Telephone.” Remember lining up in a row next to your fellow students? The teacher would whisper a word in the ear of the person at one end of the line and they would then whisper it to the next person and so on down the line. The last student has to say the word they heard out loud and it never comes out as the same word that the teacher started with. “Encyclopedia” comes out at the end as “asparagus.” If you take three students out of the middle of that line, encyclopedia or whatever word is used will never make it to the end of the line, so the information will never be transmitted. The brain cells of those with Alzheimer’s are damaged to the point where, depending on the stage of the illness they are in, if you give them the answer to a question they have, their brain cells are no longer able to hold onto the answer. That’s why they ask you the same question over and over again.
According to Amanda Senior Care (amandaseniorcare.com), since 2000, more than 200 Alzheimer’s drugs have been tested and none have been proven to cure the disease. Early efforts focused on eliminating those dreadful proteins. New trials, however, are focusing on actually protecting the brain cells from the attacks of these proteins; and that’s where I believe the future lies.
I am the eternal “glass half-full guy” and I’m also very guarded about making any kind of predictions. After all, look at history. In 1943, Thomas Watson, chairman of IBM, stated that “I think there is a world market for maybe five computers. And in 1962, Decca Records concluded that “We don’t like their sound, and guitar music is on the way out.” They were speaking about the Beatles. Although at this writing, I don’t believe they’ll find a cure for Alzheimer’s, what I do believe is that they will eventually find a way to prevent it.
Over the years, I have worked directly with individuals in all stages of the disease, and it’s hard for me to imagine that those in mid- to late-stage Alzheimer’s have any chance of reversing the damage that has been done. Processing, sequencing, communication, ambulation, problem-solving and judgment are all severely impacted over time. If the new medications on the horizon are able to prevent or even reverse the illness, I wonder at which point in the disease it will be too late?
Questions? Email me at repe@careforcaregivers.org. Join the Journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.