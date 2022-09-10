A number of years ago, I took a seminar on wills and trusts. Along with some rather amusing anecdotes like the woman that put in her will that “her ashes should be mixed into 5 gallons of ceiling paint and her husband was to have their bedroom ceiling painted with it,” there were also some rather serious moments. Advice like, “never trust your children.” I’m sure some of you have found that offensive, but did you know that consumer protection statistics show that over 90% of reported elder abuse is committed by an older person’s family member? Most often, it’s their children followed by grandchildren, nieces, nephews and then others.
A recent article I wrote created a great deal of interest when I mentioned that a sign of dementia can be their being taken in by scammers. I thought it would be a great service to review some of the most popular senior scams.
1. Health care fraud. Most everyone over 65 has Medicare so it’s easy for scammers to pose as a Medicare representative to get personal information. They’ll go so far as to set up bogus mobile clinics to collect information and then bill Medicare for the service.
2. Counterfeit prescriptions. You’ll find these everywhere on the internet where seniors are looking for bargains. The danger here is that your loved ones are paying for something that isn’t going to do them any good and could inflict real harm.
3. Funeral and cemetery scams. The FBI has issued a warning on two particular scams here. Often scammers read the obituaries and approach mourning family members stating their loved one had an outstanding debt they owed them. Another is that an unsavory funeral director will convince the family they need a very expensive casket, even though their loved one was being cremated — a process that only requires a cardboard casket.
4. Fake anti-aging products. Botox scams are probably the most popular. One Arizona company pocketed $1.5 million in less than a year for a product and service that did nothing. They are in jail now, but if you were injected with the wrong material you could be suffering effects far beyond wrinkles.
5. Telemarketing. TELL THEM TO HANG UP! Seniors make twice as many purchases over the phone than anyone else. Attempts to help first responders, keep kids off drugs, health care agencies. Just say no! I had a resident that gave out the “number on the bottom of a check” to phone scammers. They deducted $750 a month from the account for years. Are they legit? Go to Charity Navigator to see what kind of reputation they have.
6. Internet fraud. Virus scamming software, IRS requests, bogus confirmation of purchases and Social Security scams.
7. Investment scams. Pyramid schemes, Madoff-type scams, and of course that guy in England or Nigeria that simply decided to leave you $15 million so you can donate it to a charity of your choice.
8. Homeowner scams. Unsecured reverse mortgages, “let us assess your true property value (for a fee) or a free home somewhere else can have a very unhappy ending.
9. Lottery scams. You’ve won a sweepstakes you never entered but they need a check to recover the taxes to release the funds.
10. The grandparent scam. I actually had a resident of mine get burned for $10,000 with this one. A retired chemistry professor that had all of his faculties. It begins with a phone call. “Hi Grandma, do you know who this is?” “Is that you Alice?” “Yes and I need your help. I’ve had an accident and I need $5,000 to get out of jail. But PLEASE don’t tell Mom and Dad.” It could also be overdue rent, car repair, etc.
Train them to be cautious. If they trust you, have them check with you, or someone they do trust, before they do anything.
Questions? Email me at repe@careforcaregivers.org. Join the Journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.