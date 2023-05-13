Often I find myself going through a particular experience and asking myself, how would one with dementia handle this situation? For example, while getting a chest x-ray a few years ago, the technician was wonderful. Patient, sensitive, and taking the time to explain everything that was going to happen. I complimented her on a job well done. Recently, I returned from an amazing family wedding weekend in Charlotte, N.C., and found myself asking how one with dementia would handle a trip like that. Before I go any further, I would never take a loved one with dementia to a four-day wedding extravaganza, but my focus here is not the wedding but the airport experience.
There may simply be a situation, like relocation to be closer to family, where a plane trip is the best option. If that’s the case then you need to have a firm strategy in place. Your focus should always be safety, comfort and enjoyment for both of you, and with that in mind, here are some hints you may find helpful.
No one knows your loved one better than you, so is expecting them to handle a plane trip practical? If they always become confused and agitated in unfamiliar surroundings, if they display inappropriate behavior or constantly insist on being home, maybe a six-hour drive is better than a 90-minute flight. As anyone knows, the actual flight is the easy part. It’s all we have to go through before we fly that’s the challenge.
One of the issues many with Alzheimer’s are dealing with is sensory overload, and airports are full of it. People rushing by you in every direction, voices over the PA system announcing countless arrivals and departures or calls for a missing passenger, the handicapped transport cart that emits a constant beep as it navigates through, those same passengers coming and going. It’s a challenge for anyone.
Remember, the number one thing they look to you for is to feel safe so, as I mentioned earlier, have a plan. Let your airline know in advance that you’ll be accompanying an individual with dementia. Ask them to have a wheelchair so they won’t have to navigate through crowds of folks. If possible and practical, travel with two companions. Fortunately, I noticed they now have family bathrooms, but if it’s “your turn” and you’re alone, who is going to be with your loved one? Ask your airline if they can assist you through security. You should follow behind your loved one and hopefully TSA will accommodate you and your loved one to go through the process without incident. In your plan, I hope that you don’t have your loved one loaded with all kinds of jewelry and other such goodies that can and will set off alerts and require them to be patted down. Likewise, be aware of things that make them want to go through your luggage. For that matter, even though these days it costs to check bags (I dropped $120 in round-trip baggage fees), avoid bringing carry-on luggage. Your focus should be them, and you should be simplifying every step of the process.
Once on board again, insure that your flight crew is aware of their special passenger. Be ready to engage your loved one with a distracting conversation or provide noise-canceling headphones that play soothing music. Hopefully they won’t need the bathroom, as there’s simply not a great deal of room in airplane toilets. Bringing some of their favorite snacks can also help provide a nice diversion as well.
Finally, there are anxiety-reducing medications available that can help them cope, but I would talk to their physician about them. You certainly don’t want them “knocked out” by a med, but normal sleep is fine.
Good luck and bon voyage.
Questions? Email me at repe@careforcaregivers.org. Join the Journey!
