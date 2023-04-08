I’ve got great news! You’re going to be on the cover of PEOPLE magazine. I also have bad news. It’s because you have been diagnosed with an insidious disease. Such is the case with Bruce Willis. He’s another celebrity that demonstrates what I’ve been writing for years; dementia is not a respecter of persons.
Apparently Mr. Willis was suffering from aphasia or the inability to find words and speak clearly before the official diagnosis was made but that shouldn’t have surprised anyone as it’s one of the early signs or symptoms of FTD (frontotemporal dementia). Let’s look at some others. Displaying indifference or inappropriate social behaviors, compulsive or repetitive behaviors and changes in mood or personality. Also there is lack of empathy and difficulty planning.
So what’s going on in the brain of one with FTD? The nerves that normally send appropriate signals to the brain are compromised so the functions I’ve just mentioned are lost. This is why it is incumbent on caregivers, formal and informal, to always remember to join the journey and keep in mind that their loved ones behaviors are a result of the disease.
As with all dementias, things don’t improve over time. Their balance can become an issue resulting in falls, pneumonia and infections. As everyone knows, falls are never a good thing under any circumstance. The life span of one with FTD, according to the “LearnFTD” website, is 7 to 13 years. Most individuals are diagnosed before they turn 60, however in Mr. Willis’s case, he’s 67.
As with any and all dementias, FTD takes a toll on the whole family. Caregivers can feel overwhelmed trying to deal with their behaviors. Often the turmoil created can impact the caregivers mental health. That’s why you have to take care of you and NOT think you’re doing something noble by “going down with the ship.” Believe me, he or she would not want that for you.
As most are diagnosed before they reach 60, they could still be working and be the primary income provider in the family. When the disease results in them having to leave their jobs, that obviously creates a financial hardship in the home. Add to that the increase cost of possible medical care and the future looks anything but bright. According to “LearnFTD”, the cost of FTD can be 2 times higher per year than a traditional patient or loved one with Alzheimer’s disease.
Currently, doctors can only help by managing some of the symptoms of FTD. At this writing there are no medications available to cure FTD or inhibit its advance. All is not lost however as clinical trials are currently underway. I’m not a clinician nor do I pretend to be but I’m confident they will find a way to prevent FTD and other dementias before they find a cure.
Earlier I mentioned how important it is for you to take care of you. I can’t overstate the importance of that. As many diagnosed are younger, they are more physically capable and more able to “get themselves in trouble.” Take advantage of all of the resources that are available to you. Your family, your friends, support groups and most importantly be ready to admit that you may be over your head. I’ve said it a thousand times, there is no shame in that. Frankly, you’re doing your loved a disservice by not getting them into an environment where they will be safe and be able to get the care and attention they need. Needless to say that would improve your quality of life as well.
FTD makes up about 10% to 15% of all dementias and if you’re in the role of a caregiver I encourage you to learn about the illness. The amount of information that’s conveniently available to you is incredible. Share it with everyone else on your caregiving team and it will be a blessing to them and your loved one.
Questions? Email me at repe@careforcaregivers.org. Join the Journey.
