I was recently asked to do a presentation on communication with those with dementia to a group of dedicated Senior Care professionals. It occurred to me that it made perfect sense to share with you what I shared with them.
One of the early signs of dementia can be problems with word retrieval. You’ll find your loved one has problems finding the right word or may replace that word with another hoping you’ll be able to figure it out. A number of years ago I visited a family member in early- to mid-stage dementia. During our conversation, she asked me how “the partyers” were doing? Initially, I wasn’t sure who she was asking about, and then it hit me. Earlier in the year she had been at my daughter’s wedding. She made it through the ceremony and part of the reception and then, at her request, we had her aide take her home. She couldn’t say newlyweds but she remembered the party.
In another less fortunate example, I had a resident in one of my dedicated communities whose husband had moved on in life and started a relationship with a much younger woman. They were still married and he had made the unfortunate decision to start this relationship while his wife was still home. After she was placed with us he would come and visit her. She was unable to articulate what she was really feeling other than to walk up to him when he arrived and yell “stop it.”
Think of the challenges that the inability to communicate can present. They may not be able to tell you they’re having pain, that they’re nauseous or have to go to the bathroom. Much like a young child, you’ll find a way to interpret their body language and that can and will help. Rose was another resident I had that was pretty much a couch potato. When she stood up and didn’t move, the aides knew immediately she needed to go to the bathroom. A lesson they learned the hard way, once.
The inability to find the right words is called “expressive aphasia,” but what you also need to know is they can also suffer from “receptive aphasia” which means, they don’t understand what you’re saying.
Let’s look at some things you can do to be a better communicator. 1. Look them in the eye and refer to them by name; 2. Be aware of your tone of voice and your facial expressions; 3. Don’t do all the talking. Allow them to talk and you’ll find you can learn their language; 4. If they get frustrated during a conversation redirect them to get them back to a happy place; 5. Hold their hand while you talk to them if they’re ok with being touched; 6. Never talk to them in lists. 7. AVOID saying “you remember that” or “I’ve already told you that.” As many times as you may have answered the same question, they’re hearing it for the first time; 8. Never point out their mistakes; 9. Thank them for helping even when it isn’t perfect; 10. Remember that speaking slower and louder does not help; 11. Allow them to make choices. e.g. Would you like the blue sweater or the red one? Would like chicken or fish? Ask, don’t tell.
There’s a great deal of confusion going on in their world and you should know that often their brain will take them back to a time in their life when they had more clarity, meaning and purpose. New resident Bob was asking where Betsy was? We all assumed that was a friend of his. Imagine our surprise when his wife said that Betsy was his cow when he was a boy. His mind had taken him back to his teen years. Keep them in their happy place and make sure they can always feel the love.
