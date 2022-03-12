As a long time lecturer on the subject of Understanding Alzheimer’s, I always make it a point to bring handouts for my guests that they can refer to later. As valuable as my information is, I don’t flatter myself by thinking everyone will remember everything I share with them. Besides it also provides them the opportunity to pass along information to others that may also be in need of a better understanding of what is going on with their loved one with dementia.
One of my most popular pieces is my “Real Life Strategies for Dementia Caregiving.” It’s valuable information, if I do say so myself, and that’s why I’m sharing it in this months installment.
Being reasonable, rational and logical will just get you in trouble. Their world makes perfect sense to them as they see it so what we may see as inappropriate behavior they have no problem with. You can’t reason with one that has lost the ability to reason or whose brain has lost its boss.
They don’t have to be grounded in reality. When your loved one is asking where their late husband is, reminding them that he died four years ago is not the best idea. Do you really want them mourning the loss of a soulmate or worse a child every time the subject comes up?
There is no such thing as a perfect caregiver. If you’re the primary caregiver, God Bless You. Know that you’re entitled to have your moments so remember to forgive yourself and the loved one you’re caring for.
Therapeutic fibbing reduces stress. Where’s the husband that passed away? On a business trip or playing golf. At an appointment. Make sure that they make sense though. If he never played golf you could have a problem. The good news you’ll be able to come upon with another “fiblet” a few minutes later.
Don’t make agreements. I heard a daughter ask dad to agree not to walk in the snow because he’d fall and hurt himself. He agreed and 10 minutes after she left, he was out the door just to prove to himself and her that he could do it. They won’t remember the terms or the mission so don’t bother.
Their doctors need to be educated by you. I share this a lot. Keep a journal of their behaviors and any changes that have occurred. Has their ability to communicate deteriorated? Are they now wandering? Not eating well? You’re around them daily, their physician isn’t. When you meet with their doctor, don’t share the new information in front of your loved as they’ll deny it and wonder why you’re saying those things about them.
You can’t do it by yourself so accept help. Utilize family and friendsto help with caregiving, shopping, appointments etc. Also consider Adult Day Care and utilizing the services of a REPUTABLE Home Care Agency. It’s easier to accept help than it is to ask for it.
Don’t over estimate or underestimate what they can do. It’s easier for us to “just do it” than is to wait for them but don’t take away those things that keep them somewhat independent. Feed them and they forget how to feed themselves. The other side is asking too much of them that can result in agitation and frustration. Find a balance and be aware of changes in their abilities.
Tell, don’t ask. “We’re putting our coat on now because it’s cold outside.” “We’re having your favorite meatloaf for dinner tonite” not “do you want meatloaf for dinner.” “It’s time for your pills so you can stay healthy” rather than “do you want to take your medicine now?”
Be proactive about what the next step might be. Assisted Living? Dedicated Memory Care? A skilled Nursing home? You don’t want to be tackling this step in crisis mode. Do your homework now!
