I realized early on in my administrative career that there are a world of informal dementia caregivers that need to learn and understand more. Even professional caregivers, e.g. doctors, nurses and CNAs, don’t receive the kind of training they should, and I can promise you that “on-the-job training” is valuable but not the best way to go.
Today’s informal caregivers are often referred to as the “sandwich generation” because they are still caring for children on one side and keeping a watchful eye on Mom and/or Dad or another loved one on the other. What many are not familiar with is that along with that “sandwich” there are also other family dynamics at play. Perhaps there’s an older son or daughter with “issues” still living at home. How about the recently divorced sister who may have moved in with her two children until she figures out the next step in her life? For the record, I tend to focus on women because they make up two-thirds of those over 16 million informal or at-home caregivers, and one-third of them are daughters.
If you have followed my writings over the years, you know I’m an advocate of being proactive. That’s why on my website, CareforCaregivers.org, you’ll find a number of information sheets that you’ll find helpful regardless if you are a formal or informal caregiver. One of the most popular and most valuable, if I do say so myself, is the one titled, “10 Common Health Care Mistakes Made by Seniors.” Note that I didn’t mention seniors with dementia but just simply seniors. Like many my age (north of 65), over the past year, my daughters were worried about my wife and I during the pandemic. They were constantly reminding us both to be diligent, wear our masks, avoid going out, etc., etc. It was good advice to be sure, because if there is one thing I know seniors can be, it is stubborn. Was it Gloria Steinem that said the best way to get a man to do something is to tell him he can’t do it?
With that said, let’s look at those common health care mistakes that too many seniors make too often.
Driving when it’s no longer safe. A tough challenge.
Failure to have a plan for managing their medications. One sure way of them getting in trouble.
Not having a primary care physician to oversee their medical plan for treatment(s). A good relationship with their doctor is critical.
Not seeking medical attention when early warning signs occur. “No problem, I’ll shake it off or it will go away.”
Failure to participate in prevention programs. Time well spent.
Fighting the aging process. There’s no cure for aging.
Failure to discuss intimate health problems with their doctor. Pride goeth before a fall, literally.
Not understanding what their doctor told them about their health problem or treatment plan. There is no such thing as a stupid question.
Disregarding the serious potential consequences of a fall. Falls are never a good thing and often lead to tragic consequences.
Not asking loved ones for help.“I don’t want to be a nuisance or a burden.”
I know, this is #11. Waiting until a crisis occurs before considering a transition to a safer living environment. Again, be proactive and know your options in advance.
So as you ran down this list, how many of you recognized some things that may be going on with your loved one? Having these important and valuable conversations with your loved one(s) is important and valuable and easier than you think if you approach it the right way. Make sure they know you’re coming from a loving and caring place and not trying to take control of their lives.
Questions? Email me at repe@careforcaregivers.org. Join the Journey.
