‘Merry’
By Shel Silverstein
“No one’s hanging stockings up and no one baking pies.
No one’s looking up to find a new star in the sky.
No one’s talking brotherhood and no ones giving gifts.
And no one loves a Christmas Tree on March the 25th.”
As true as that may be, this time of year, the seasons are full of anticipation. Recently, I received a text from my daughter telling me how many weeks we are from Christmas Eve. She loves this time of year. When she and her fiancé, Adam, were at our house on a past Christmas Eve, she was heard to say, “Dad, you know after Adam I are married we’ll have to spend the night here next year on Christmas Eve.” I asked her why that would be as they lived about 4 miles from us, and her answer was simply, “We don’t have a fireplace ... how would Santa get in?” Well they now have a house with a fireplace and two beautiful daughters to enjoy the holidays with, so they’re all set.
This can be the most wonderful time of the year, but if you’re one that may be dealing with the challenges of caring for a loved one with dementia, that may not be the case. There are so many things that can and do happen that present real challenges for your afflicted loved one. If you’re proactive, it will go a long way to helping everyone enjoy the holidays.
As we all know, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s are food holidays, but depending where your loved one is in the disease there can be real issues providing them a full plate of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, etc. etc. To many, you will be offering them too many colors and textures that they may not be able to process. The result? They don’t eat. Try serving them one item at a time. Also, have they graduated from using silverware? Then it’s time for finger foods.
The environment that they will be in is critical. We always celebrate together as a family with grandchildren ranging in age from 17 to 3. As you’d expect, it can get loud. Football games on TV into the night on Thanksgiving Day, music, singing and even dancing on Christmas Eve. The excited yells of the children as they open presents on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The excitement of getting together with family that you may not have seen in years. It can be a lot for anyone to handle. As they aren’t able to separate TV noise from the noises in the kitchen and the noise in the family room, it’s all coming at them at once. The result is a stimulation overload, and they’ll want to get away from it. Along with simply being considerate of them, have a place for them to go where it will be quiet.
If they are spending the night with you make sure that you prepare an appropriate room for them. Leave a night light on so they can navigate to the bathroom safely. Don’t let them drink too many fluids before going to bed to avoid their having to get up in the middle of the night. If you’ll be taking them back home or to their community make sure you have a designated driver. Someone that will be at the ready to take them home when and if they’ve had enough.
Dementia affects each individual differently. I say that because I don’t want you to think that your holiday celebrations will be ruined by having your afflicted loved one with you. Many may embrace it all and be the life of the party. Many are very good at hiding their deficits, so rather than “short circuit” they’ll just ride it out. Be patient, understanding, and most importantly make sure they feel safe. Here’s wishing you and yours all that’s wonderful about the Holidays.
Questions? Email me at repeiii@carefor caregivers.org. Join the Journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.