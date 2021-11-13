Once again, the holidays are fast approaching, and hopefully you’ll all be able to enjoy everything that makes them so special.
This month’s installment deals with the challenges you may face when dealing with your loved one with dementia this time of year. What we’re going to be covering is information you can and should be mindful of all year, but the holidays can be busy and stressful for everyone. If you’re not careful, that can included your loved one, and you don’t want that.
The environment that your loved one is in has a great deal to do with their state of mind. Having the house full of excited loved ones as well as children at Thanksgiving can be difficult; specifically if they can’t process all that is happening. There’s no doubt that having them sitting with you at the table with nine or 10 other members of the family is special, but maybe not for them. Remember, all the excitement is coming at them all at once. From the yells and groans from the family room as the football games air into the night, the unfortunate yelp from the kitchen as someone grabs a hot dish, the happy screams and laughs of the children, the calls for “who wants another drink?” It’s all coming at them at once and it can be very disturbing.
No one should know your loved one better than you, so keep in mind what they are capable of and try to engage them. Can they help in the kitchen in some meaningful way as you prepare the meal? Pouring something into the pot, maybe helping set the table or clearing the table, helping to fill the dishwasher or place used items in the sink? It may not be meaningful to you, but it is to them.
You should be the one that knows if they are going to need a quiet place to escape to if things get a little overwhelming. It doesn’t matter what the occasion is. From a Christmas Eve dinner or a Fourth of July barbecue, they can find themselves a little overwhelmed and may need a quiet place to retreat to. If they are staying with you for the night as your guest, make sure that there is a night light to help them navigate, and make sure they know where the facilities are. Changing their environment is always a challenge for them, so you want to insure they feel safe.
As most events revolve around food, we should take a minute to look at that. Is it a good idea to provide them with the traditional heaping plate of holiday or party fare? Regardless of your holiday or event menu choices, too many options, colors and textures can confuse them, and the end result can be they won’t eat. If you know they love turkey and stuffing and a little cranberry sauce, leave it at that. Consider adding the creamed onions, roasted Brussel sprouts and yams later.
How do they handle utensils? Will you need to cut their food for them? If so, do it in the kitchen and not at the table in front of everyone. And then there is the issue of alcohol. I have served hard liquor to my residents in my dedicated communities over the years with the physician’s permission. My mission was to maintain their normal for them. I understood it doesn’t take much scotch in a glass of ice and water to give the appearance and fragrance of a legitimate drink.
As you approach the holidays or any other social event with your loved one, remember that this is your new loved one; the old one you’ve known most of your life is gone. Our job is to continue to be supportive in every way possible. Peace be with you.
Questions? Email me at repe@careforcaregivers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.