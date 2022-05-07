Depending on where your loved one may be in the progression of Alzheimer’s dementia disease, you may have found keeping them safe in their own home is one of your biggest challenges.
There’s a lot that can go wrong in that environment, as they can find lots of “fun and exciting” ways to get into mischief. The first question you need to ask yourself is should they be home at all? If they need more care than can be provided effectively at home, maybe it’s time to consider a change. I’m often asked, when will we know it’s time? The simplest answer is, if you find that you’re sleeping with one eye open, it’s time. Or perhaps you’re the one that’s sleeping on a couch in front or the door at night to keep them in their room or literally tying your loved one down in bed at night to keep them from exploring at all hours.
With that said, that doesn’t mean you can’t do a great job on their behalf while they are home. It’s just important to remember to take the necessary steps to keep them out of harms way. Let’s look at some of the things you can do to insure all things stay well in both your worlds.
Your/their home is filled with some pretty significant opportunities to complicate their life. I file them under hazards. Is your loved one “stair-friendly?” Remember, they can fall up stairs as well as fall down them. Rugs, runners, door mats and bath mats have been know to grab more than a few toes with very unfortunate results. Falls can be catastrophic so make sure places like the bathrooms are safe. Non-slip strips in the tub and on the floor is a great idea as well as insuring floors are not wet and slippery. Are you hiding their medications? And how about access to your cleaning products? I know of at least one incident that involved a loved one drinking bleach. Using those “child prevention devices” to keep cabinets secure is a great idea. Can you trust them around the stove? Are they likely to turn it on with or without something in a pan on it, walk away or fall asleep and forget about until it’s too late? When meeting with families, I always ask if their loved one is a wander risk. Although many say, “oh no, she would never do that,” 60% of them do. Is your home wander-proof? Insure that the windows can only be opened a certain number of inches so they can’t climb out. And what about your doors to the outside? Should you be disguising them or putting dead bolts higher or lower on the door to keep them from going “on an adventure.”
If you’re planning to travel with them, first ask yourself if it’s a good idea. If so, try to bring a same-sex companion along. If your travels involve an airport, I hope they provide “family facilities” that will allow you to join them in the bathroom if needed. Otherwise you may find yourself wondering how they are going to navigate in a large public restroom where members of the opposite sex will not be welcomed. Remember, they want and need to feel safe, so if you’re traveling together, never leave them alone in unfamiliar surroundings. It can confuse them and they’ll be prone to begin looking for something familiar and you know what that means.
My mission here is not scare you. However, more often that not, my advice is a confession. Your responsibility is to evaluate their environment(s) to insure they are safe and out of harm’s away. This is a progressive disease, so what you think won’t be a problem or concern today can certainly become one tomorrow.
Questions? Email me at repe@careforcaregivers.org. Join The Journey.
