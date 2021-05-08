One of the most challenging issues to deal with as a caregiver of a loved one with Alzheimer’s/dementia is that of driving. Perhaps you’ve noticed some early warning signs that suggest it’s time to think about having “the talk” or, worse, taking immediate action. Have they gotten lost recently? Is there new damage to the car? Have they received a few tickets over the past weeks or months.
In the early stage of dementia, it’s quite possible that they can handle the art of driving, provided the challenge isn’t to ambitious. The problem is that dementia is a progressive disease, so things are going to change. Unfortunately, not being proactive and taking appropriate action BEFORE that may have catastrophic results.
In one of my assisted-living communities, a resident came to me in a semi-hysterical state to tell me that her roommate had gone out to “turn the car over” on a cold day and took off. She was in the early stages of dementia and would eventually end up in my Memory Care Community, but on this day she was gone and we were not confident she would be able to find her way back. Was she on I-95 heading toward New York or Boston? Was she trying to find her old house (in New Hampshire)? I immediately called the family and asked them where she might go. The best they could come up with was the Adult Day Center or the grocery store. The Day Center was closed, so I headed to her favorite grocery store to see if I could find her. I cruised the parking lot but no luck. I resigned myself to the fact that I would have to return to my community and contact the authorities to send out a Silver Alert. I won’t lie, I was less than excited about having our name all over the news on six different television stations for having lost one of our charges, but it was the right thing to do.
As I pulled out of the parking lot of the store, there she was, in the left-hand lane turning into the parking lot. I believe I said a quick prayer of thanks, U-turned and chased her around the parking lot until she saw me, recognized me and stopped the car. She was scared, confused and very lost. With tears in her eyes, she confessed that she couldn’t find her way home. We left the car and and I brought her back to the welcoming arms of her roomie and the rest of the staff. The car was gone two days later, much to the relief of everyone.
Earlier I mentioned some of the signs to watch out for that tell you it’s time to take the keys. Here are some others:
- Not staying in their lane.
- Confusing the pedals.
- Not obeying traffic signs.
- Making slow or poor decisions.
- Hitting the curb.
- Driving too slowly or too fast.
- Becoming agitated and/or confused when driving.
It’s not always easy to approach them with the idea of taking away the car, but the consequences of not doing it are far worse. You may have to literally take the car away or disable it (make sure you tell their favorite mechanic in case they call them).
Be sure that once you take this step you assure them that they are not going to become shut-ins or prisoners in their own homes. Arrange to have friends and family take them shopping, to church, to the Senior Center or out to lunch if appropriate.
In the United Kingdom, if you have a diagnosis of dementia, you are required to report it to the DMV and your insurance agency. I can’t imagine the consequences of that. Be proactive and don’t allow them to force you into making bad decisions.
Questions? Email me at repe@careforcaregivers.org.
