I received an email from an individual who apparently reads my articles regularly and enjoys my “Memory Care Minutes” that air on three different radio stations. In this case, his concern was one of denial. He was caring for his afflicted mother but his other siblings were not only not willing to help, they thought Mom was just fine and all of these behaviors were just to get attention. How did “The Fonz” put it? “Wrong-a-mundo!”
There are a number of reasons that significant others or their children deny the state their loved one is in and none of them are a good idea. They may simply avoid the subject hoping it will go away. It won’t. They won’t see the need for support of the loved one or their caregiver and that’s never good. And they certainly won’t see the need for daily assistance.
I’ll give those in denial the benefit of the doubt and recommend that they take the time to learn about what dementia is, how it affects their loved one and their caregivers, and what they are in store for as the disease progresses. There are a number of excellent books available that should be mandatory reading for anyone in the dementia care giving world. “The 36 Hour Day” is one, and my book, “Join The Journey: Care for The Alzheimer’s Caregiver” is another. It was very rewarding when this husband reached out to me after reading my book. He was in the early stages of caring for his wife and as a result was in a deep learning curve. He told me that after he read my book he bought a copy for each of his children. Why? So they could understand what he was going through as a caregiver, as well as what their mother was going through and would be going through with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s dementia.
Once you understand the disease and how it impacts your loved one, then those aberrant behaviors make sense. At a recent lecture, I reminded my audience that the number one thing their loved ones looked to them for was to feel safe. “You are their security blanket and that’s why they’re following you around the house and even into the bathroom when you’d like a little private time.” Not surprisingly, someone in the audience was heard to say … “so that’s why he does that.”
If those in denial aren’t going to read books on the subject, see if you can get them to join you in attending a local Alzheimer’s support group. You’ll find yourself in a room with like-minded caregivers who are going to share their experiences and solutions to challenges you may be facing, including denial of a loved one.
Once you become a dementia caregiver, your relationship is going to change. Now the children are the parents in a complete role reversal, and not every child is ready for that no matter how old. There are over 10 million informal caregivers of those with dementia in this country alone. How many of them were put on earth to be caregivers? Truth be told, it is not everyone’s gift. That being said, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be part of the caregiving solution. They don’t have to bathe or toilet mom or dad but they can stay with them while you go out for an appointment or mani/pedi. Likewise, they can shop, run errands, take out the trash every week, etc.
A caregiving daughter approached me about her brother, who was in denial and no help. In fact when he came to the house, mom would avoid him. My advice was to get him on board or don’t allow him near mom. Remember, we want them in their Happy Place.
Questions? Email me at repe@careforcaregivers.org. Join the Journey.
