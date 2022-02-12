At my first assisted living community, I learned quickly that there was always a very good reason that a family would call me for information. Something was going wrong with their loved one and they could see the writing on the wall. Maybe they were becoming a fall risk, perhaps they were not eating well, maybe their personal hygiene was compromised or maybe they had started to make mistakes with their all-important medications, putting themselves in harm’s way.
I had a great deal to be proud of in that community with the many offerings we had for our residents, but on one day, the only concern this daughter had was whether or not we could manage mom’s medications. Apparently, mom was currently in the hospital, recovering from an overdose of over-the-counter medications. She had gotten her hands on one of those supplement catalogues and “went to town.” From improving your sex life to improving your hearing, from your liver to your lungs, they had a supplement for it.
As an Alzheimer’s care specialist, not a physician, I had great interest in those supplements that focus on your brain health. There were countless sources of information, but for the purpose of this article, I chose to utilize the information provided by Harvard Health Publishing, a division Harvard Medical School (www.health.harvard.edu).
Interestingly, the title of the article was “Don’t Buy into Brain Health Supplements.” The article began by stating “… about 25% of adults over age 50 take a supplement to improve their brain health with the promise of enhanced memory and sharper attention and focus. The problem? There is no solid proof that any of them work.” They go on to say that the main issue is a lack of regulation. Apparently the FDA doesn’t oversee testing or ingredient accuracy, they just look out for supplements that make health claims related to the treatment of specific diseases.
Many brain supplements focus on omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin E and various B vitamins. Let’s look at why.
Omega 3 Fatty Acids: Omega 3’s from fish, for example, help build cell membranes in the brain and also may have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that could protect brain cells. Dr. Gad Marshall, associate director of the Center for Alzheimer’s Research and Treatment at Brigham and Women’s in Boston, states that any benefit from Omega 3’s from fish comes “from a greater intake of fish and not from a fish oil supplement.”
Vitamin E: Vitamin E is an antioxidant that IS believed to help with brain health by reducing oxidative stress. A study did show that Vitamin E may help people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s for a short period of time. Vitamin E does not prevent the disease or reduce other symptoms and high doses increase the risk of hemorrhagic stroke. Ergo, more is not better.
B Vitamins: B6, B9 and B12 are the big three B vitamins we read about, as one feature is they provide energy needed to produce brain cells. According to Dr. Marshall, most folks get enough B vitamins through their daily diet, and besides, there’s no proof they do anything to assist with brain health.
Ginkgo Biloba: My apologies for not mentioning this supplement earlier. An actual Ginko Evaluation of Memory (GEM) study was conducted that tested men and women that averaged 79 years of age. The study lasted six years and the results were that ginko biloba did not lower the overall rate of developing dementia.
So why do folks keep taking these supplements? According to Dr. Marshall, it’s easier to take a pill than to change your lifestyle. Investing more in doing aerobic exercise and following a plant-based diet will do more for you than any supplement, he states.
And as always, check with your/their doctor before freelancing.
Questions? Email me at repeiii@mac.com. Join the Journey.
