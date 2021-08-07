The phone rings and your 84-year-old aunt answers it. There’s a very nice-sounding man on the line who kindly asks, “Who am I speaking with please?”
Your aunt very politely answers with, “I’m Mrs. O’Brien and who am I speaking with?”
“Mrs. O’Brien, my name is Ted and I’m with the National Association to Keep Children Off Drugs and I need your help.”
“How can I help?” asks your aunt.
“Mrs. O’Brien, you don’t want to see another child become addicted to drugs, do you?”
“Well of course not,” she replies, “but how can I help you?”
“Mrs. O’Brien, all I need from you is a check for $500 to help us in this fight.”
“Oh my, I’m sorry but I couldn’t do that. That’s a lot of money,” answers your aunt. “Mrs. O’Brien, I’m confused. You did say that you didn’t want to see another child become a drug addict didn’t you?”
“Yes.”
“Well in order to help us do that, I need you to write me a check today.”
There are a number of ways elders may be abused or exploited; physically, emotionally, sexually, and the one we’re covering today: financially.
In my over 20 years of working in senior care administration, I have seen and heard of more ways for seniors to be financially exploited or abused than you can imagine. Often it happens by those that are closest to them. Financial abuse makes up about 30% of all abuse, and when you look at how it could happen, it’s pretty easy to figure out.
At age 65, about 10% of the population suffers from mild cognitive impairments. At age 75 it jumps up to 15% of the senior population, but when they hit 85, nearly 50% of the population suffers from mild cognitive impairments.
If you are running a phone scam and you know that 50% of the seniors you’re going to be talking to have a cognitive issue, I’m pretty sure your job isn’t going to be too tough. How long do think it’s going to take Ted to break down Mrs. O’Brien.? Especially if he says something like, “I want to be fair to you Mrs. O’Brien, and I know you want to help us, so how about $250? Wouldn’t that be better for you?”
Fact: Seniors are more likely to be a victim of financial abuse than to suffer a heart attack.
As those with dementia don’t process well, they are particularly vulnerable, but let’s look at some other red flags that you should be looking for. Are they socially isolated? Depressed? Do they abuse alcohol or drugs? Have they lost a spouse? Are they guilty of self-neglect? Has anyone asked them to change their will? Is someone caring for them that is financially dependent on them?
If you’re the one that’s responsible for caring for your loved one with or without dementia, you need to be diligent. Teach them to HANG UP and never do things over the phone. Watch their mail. Bruce Dern did a wonderful job playing the role of a senior who was convinced he won a sweepstakes in the movie “Nebraska.” Perhaps you could take over managing their finances with the agreement of the other family members and even go so far as to have them receive copies of the monthly bank statement or money management account. That way, there will never be any cause for suspicion.
Tragically, near the end of his life, actor Mickey Rooney was victimized by his stepson. It ended up becoming the source of a documentary, because when he found out, it was too late. He took action and prevailed in court, but didn’t live to hear the verdict. When he died, he had a grand total of $18,000 to his name. That’s why I say, never say never.
Questions? Email me at repe@careforcaregivers.org. Join the Journey.
