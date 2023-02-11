As a caregiver of one with Alzheimer’s dementia, one of our biggest responsibilities is to keep them safe. As any experienced caregiver will tell you, they can get themselves in trouble in ways you never imagined.
These articles are inspired by my own personal experiences of working with families and sharing with you the challenges they are facing. Although no one person with this insidious disease behaves exactly like another, you can bet that many will exhibit very similar behaviors. Allow me to share a personal and embarrassing story about something I did that prompted this installment.
Last week, I was in the kitchen having breakfast and I remembered I had to take a particular medication after I had eaten. I grabbed the pill, a glass of Cran-Grape juice to wash it down and with a mouthful of pill and Gran-Grape I realized it wasn’t Cran-Grape at all. I now had a mouthful of Fabuloso, a household cleaner that’s the identical color of the Cran-Grape juice. It was on the counter with the label facing away. Juice is something we usually have in the house and we were wrapping up breakfast so why not assume it was juice? Even though I made a mad dash to the sink, it took me about three hours to get that taste out of my mouth. This experience also gave me pause, as I thought, if I could be so stupid that I nearly ingested a mouthful of house cleaner, it’s more than probable that one with dementia could do the same thing.
When I was an administrator of my dementia care communities, one of our standard practices was to insure that the door to the laundry room was always locked. Fabric softener, bleach, liquid soap, it can all be very tempting to one who simply has lost the ability to know better.
This was just one of many steps we took to keep them safe. We had alarms on each of the doors that alerted us if someone was trying open the door. Elopement is a huge concern in formal facilities as well as homes. I shiver every time I hear of a Silver Alert. You may think your loved one would never leave home but 60% of them will wander if given the chance. Are your windows set so that they can’t be fully opened? Is it a good idea to move the lock on your doors to a higher or lower position? Or how about disguising your doors? Are your cleaning products out of sight, or better yet protected with baby-proof locks. Likewise, the appropriate storage of medications cannot be overstated. Many of your loved ones are on some pretty “big boy” medications that need to be administered with great discipline. Along with their medications for dementia, there can be meds for diabetes, high blood pressure, anxiety and so on. Insure only those who are appropriate have access to them.
As the disease advances you’ll notice that your loved ones will shuffle more than walk. Look out for throw rugs that are known to grab a toe, resulting in an unfortunate fall. Likewise, be careful with the bathroom. Grab bars, non-slip pads, even a chair to sit in rather than having to stand in the shower can go a long way in keeping them safe. Don’t forget the oven. There are stories upon stories of incidents involving a loved one turning on the stove with catastrophic results. They may simply forget there’s something on the stove, with the end result being a very unfortunate fire.
Remember to always try and keep them in their happy place so they don’t get anxious. The number one thing they look to us for is to feel safe. Please insure you’re doing everything to make that possible.
Questions? Email me at repeiii@careforcaregivers.org. Join the Journey.
