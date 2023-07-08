Once again, I find that this month’s installment comes from a day in my life when I recently had a meeting with a woman who was caring for her afflicted husband. Experience has taught me that whatever challenges an informal or at-home caregiver may be facing, they’re not the only one dealing with that issue. In this case, she was doing a pretty good job of “beating herself up” because she felt she wasn’t doing as good a job for her husband as she could be.
During his life he had become very accomplished in his career. Tops in his field, and he even ended up the head of his department at the university where he taught. After retiring, those glory days are well in his rear-view mirror and now, with a diagnosis of dementia, he’s become a very different man. Maybe that’s where I should begin.
The loved one you have in your life who is dealing with dementia today will become a very different person than the one you may have known for years. At a support group I facilitated I had a member say, “She’s not the old friend I had any more,” and she’s right. This is your new friend and your relationship will be very different than the old one.
In spite of the fact that this lady is really doing very well on behalf of her husband, she confessed that her biggest issue was frustration and impatience with him. She was used to a very accomplished, bright, insightful, highly regarded educator. Now he needs help getting dressed and navigating in his own house. As the disease progresses, he’ll probably need assistance with bathing, grooming and other personal activities. Anyone may find it upsetting to need assistance like this, so here are some things that might help:
Routine is critical in their life, so try to bathe, dress and eat at the same time every day.
Know what they like to do or what will keep them in their “happy place,” e.g. music, TV shows, looking at photo albums. And do that at the same time every day.
Allow them to do as much for themselves as they can, especially when dressing or bathing.
Buy easy-to-use clothing that uses Velcro fasteners, elastic waistbands and loafers. Buttons, buckles, shoelaces and waistbands can create frustration.
Use a chair in the shower so they feel safe.
Always be gentle and sensitive. Tell them what you’re going to do, e.g. “Let’s put this sweater on so you stay comfortable and don’t get cold.”
Never rush them, especially at meal time.
Pay attention to the tone of your voice, facial expressions and your body language. They will take their cues from you. After a bad day, a woman I met at a conference confessed that one night she told her afflicted husband that she loved him. His response? “You say you love but your eyes don’t.” Ouch!
Never say, “Don’t you remember?” or “You remember that!” They don’t and as far as doing things they have trouble with … if they could, they would.
In all fairness, there is no such thing as a perfect caregiver. You are allowed to have what I call your “primal scream” moments. Just don’t have them in front of your loved one. I have written for years that you need to take care of you if you expect to able to care for them, so take advantage of the resources that are available to you. The Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or www.alzheimers.gov. And don’t forget the all-important Alzheimer’s support groups. They are incredibly helpful. Not everyone was put on earth to be a caregiver, so reaching out for assistance from family or an outside agency is also an appropriate step to take for both of you.
Questions? Email me at repe@careforcaregivers.org. Join the journey!
