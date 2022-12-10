This is the time of year when we look back and look ahead. A new year often brings new hope and the effort to make constructive changes in our lives and often the lives of others. “I’m going to lose weight, start a hobby, get those house projects off the Honey Do list, finally get to Ireland” and so on. The list could be endless.
If you’re a caregiver of someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementia, are there caregiving resolutions you could be making? This question is addressed to both formal and informal (at-home) caregivers. Although my primary focus are the “at-home” caregivers, professionals in the health care industry should also consider what they could be doing to be the best they can be at what they do. Are they being as patient with their residents as they could be? Are they taking any courses to learn even more about the illness and related behaviors? Are they focusing on insuring their residents feel safe? Have they learned how to get them to, and keep them in, their “happy place”?
There isn’t anything the formal caregivers should be doing that you can’t be doing in the home. We want to maintain as much normal for them as possible and also allow them to have as full a life as possible. Are you allowing them to help around the house? If your mother was a “super mom” she’d probably love to clear the table, put dishes in the dishwasher or fold laundry. If Dad was a guy that liked to tinker, have something he can tinker with. In my administrative days, I had a resident that used to be a contractor. He worked with his hands all of his life. Although he was significantly compromised cognitively, one of his favorite things to play with was one of those children’s work benches with exaggerated screws and bolts and an appropriate screwdriver or wrench. He would play with that for hours. Tightening and loosening the screws and bolts. He was in his happy place.
Are you taking advantage of the resources that are available to you? Is family, including children, helping, or better yet offering to help? Don’t be stubborn, as it’s always easier to accept help from family and friends than it is to ask for it. I remind people that not everyone is put on earth to be a caregiver, so be aware there are many other ways they can help. They can run errands for you or stay with your loved one while you run the errands. They can do yard work. Perhaps they can stay with them while you finally make time to go to a local support group. How do you find a support group? Visit ALZ.ORG, the website for the Alzheimer’s Association, and they’ll help you find the support group nearest to you.
Speaking of The Alzheimer’s Association, remember the 24 hour hot line number … 800-272-3900. They’re available to you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can answer questions in 170 different languages. As I recommend this number frequently, I have actually called it at different times of day and night. They had no idea who I was or what I did. They were patient, respectful, receptive and very willing to help, even if it meant going to another source for help on your behalf.
Finally, and probably most importantly, ask yourself if you are joining their journey. They may not fold the towels perfectly, they may put a pan or dish in the wrong place, they may become agitated in an environment that is overwhelming them. As I like to say, if they could they would, so your being patient, caring, sensitive and reassuring goes a long way. On Jan. 1, you have the chance to write a new 365-page book. Make it a good one for your sake and theirs.
Questions? Email me at repe@careforcaregivers.org.
