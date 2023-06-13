As the 2023-24 school year comes to a close, Westerly Public Schools has some very exciting facilities projects in the works.
Thanks to the support of the town’s voters, planning and procurement for renovations at both Dunn’s Corners School and Springbrook Elementary School are underway, as is the further development of more-detailed plans for the new State Street Elementary School. The plans for DCS and SES include reorganizations and additions of new learning and planning spaces, a new cafeteria for DCS, flooring, air quality, and safety enhancements throughout the buildings, and extensive aesthetic upgrades inside and out. WPS staff and the Building Subcommittee are coordinating with DBVW Architects on site layouts, color schemes, and other issues. Our architects are currently searching for best prices on high-quality materials and are mapping out specific work schedules.
Additionally, current plans call for the new State Street Elementary School to be built after the renovations (or at least the bulk of them) are completed at DCS and SES. The district has contracted with TSKP Studio for this part of the project. Like DBVW, TSKP is in discussions with the Building Subcommittee regarding designs that will support enhanced student learning opportunities (both inside and outdoors) and will provide our teaching staff with flexible, well-designed planning and meeting spaces. Teachers and students in all three buildings will benefit from new furnishings and technologies supportive of 21st-entury learning.
Under the oversight of the district’s Owners Project Manager, Downes Construction Company, DBVW and TSKP are also working together to bring some continuity and commonality of themes (color choices, flooring patterns, etc.) across all three buildings. Whether they call themselves “Sharks”, “Anchors” or “Bumblebees,” they are all Bulldog pups and we want to see that same pedigree across the buildings. Currently, our architects are working through pricing out flooring and other materials and we hope to get these projects underway soon.
In addition to the work happening in our elementary school buildings, it is our hope to see our Bulldog football team play their home opener against Chariho on Friday, Sept. 8, on their new artificial turf field. In the fall of 2022, the School Committee voted to pursue having artificial turf installed at Augeri Field and on the Quad between Babcock Hall and the Ward building at WHS. The reasoning behind this project being that, with the growth of athletic programs (WPS, Recreation Department, and others) for both boys and girls, these two fields are often in states of disrepair; not due to any lack of commitment of resources or effort, but simply because they are in near-constant use and as a result they are never given a chance to “rest”. Both fields also take significant beatings when in use during rain or other weather events. The district spends a great deal on seed, water and other maintenance costs annually and while artificial turf still requires attention, we anticipate savings going forward.
Funding for the fields project is coming from a combination of sources, with both the School Committee and the Town Council allocating portions of the cost, and an ongoing fundraising campaign underway. Thus far, dozens of organizations and individuals have pledged donations to bring this project to life, and with enough funding identified to get the Augeri Field installation started this month, the SC voted last week to award a contract for the Augeri field installation to FieldTurf, an international firm. As with our building projects, this installation is being overseen by Downes Construction and the Building Subcommittee. We anticipate that work on Augeri Field will begin as soon as next week with our goal, again, being to have a ribbon-cutting in early September.
The hope continues to be that replacement of the surface on the Quad will follow once fundraising, possible grants and other funding sources make that possible. The earliest that any work on the Quad would take place would be next fall, but if not then, the project would be scheduled for sometime after the close of the 2023-24 school year. Anyone interested in supporting the Westerly Community Athletic Complex fundraising effort can make checks, corporate matches, or other gifts payable to WCAC Campaign, 23 Highland Avenue, Westerly, RI, 02891. WCAC Capital Campaign Donor forms are available by contacting ckirchoff@westerly.k12.ri.us or by visiting https://www.westerly.k12.ri.us/. Charitable contributions to governmental units are tax-deductible under section 170(c)(1) of the Internal Revenue Code if made for a public purpose.
WPS is committed to investing in and maintaining our facilities; the spaces where our professionals work and where our children grow, learn and thrive.
Wishing all of Bulldog Nation a healthy, fun and restorative summer!
Mark Garceau is the superintendent of schools in Westerly.
