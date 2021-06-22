As we prepare to “call it a year,” it is abundantly clear that School Year ’20-’21 has been one like no other. We certainly hope to never see another like it. However, despite all of the challenges of the last 16 months, our principals, teachers, support staff, parents, families and students have all come together to not just survive, but in many instances, thrive. Teaching and learning has continued, and we have all learned a great deal about how to ensure that it always does, no matter what it takes. Westerly has been a leader statewide in its responses to events and circumstances brought on by what has simply been the craziest of years.
As I discussed at our recent Class of 2021 graduation ceremony, since March of 2020, I’ve often said in communications to families and in the media that we wanted to do everything we could to, as quickly as we could, “Get Our Normal Back.” Wash your hands, stay home if you are sick, keep your circles of contacts small. Throughout the year, the district has adhered to all mandates and guidance from the Rhode Island Department of Health, the Rhode Island Department of Education and the governor’s office around distancing, masking, cleaning, isolating and quarantining. We have supported testing initiatives and vaccination efforts, we have conducted contact tracings and provided notifications and directions to close contacts and the community throughout a great many days, evenings and weekends. On occasion, we have had to close our buildings for the short term because we simply did not have adequate numbers of staff who were not either infected or in quarantine. We have done all that we could to help minimize spread of the virus and to keep our doors open.
Throughout School Year ’20-’21 many of us have no doubt thought about how nice it would be to be back in that place that we were in during the fall of 2019 before we had ever even heard of COVID-19. Back before school closings, lockdowns, “distance learning,” masks, isolation and loss. But while “2019 life” was our reality at the time, and none of us had any idea what was coming our way, getting back to Fall 2019 status may not be what we really want after all.
Because wouldn’t it be a shame if we didn’t take all of what we’ve learned over the last year and a half with us into School Year ’21-’22 and beyond? Wouldn’t it represent a huge lost opportunity if we didn’t build upon all that we have learned about our ability to collectively and collaboratively problem-solve, adapt, adjust, and persevere over the last 16 months? If we didn’t then leverage those learnings to not just come fully back, but to return even better? Why aim to “bounce back” from COVID when we could instead take all of this with us and choose to bounce forward?
Writing about the idea of bouncing forward, author Sam Cawthorn says that “The challenges we face in life are not meant to be some sort of punishment; rather, they are an invitation to change — and an opportunity to create something even better than before.”
So, as Westerly Public Schools looks forward to a full return in September, we hope to not just bounce back from the COVID experience, but to bounce forward toward a better “normal.” One that shows us to be more confident in our abilities to weather any storm that comes our way. One that takes advantage of the district’s (and the community’s) new capacities for thinking differently about our work, for self-efficacy, for empathy, and for having the resilience required to move forward, to “get after it” no matter the challenges we may face.
We are finally getting our normal back, but Westerly Pubic Schools doesn’t want to settle for that. We intend to work throughout this summer in preparation for a full return in September so that we can come back better; more adaptive, more nimble, more flexible, and more confident; stronger.
As we head into summer recess, we are extremely grateful for the efforts and support over these many long months of our teachers and support staff, our nurses (who have played outsized and critical roles this year), our transportation staff, our custodians, our food service personnel and so many more. We will also forever be indebted to our students, their families and the Westerly community.
The year like no other is coming to an end, but WPS will be back and better for it in September.
We will not just be bouncing back. Look for us to be bouncing forward.
Mark Garceau is the superintendent of schools in Westerly.
