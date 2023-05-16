Westerly High School continues to invest great time energy in improving opportunities and outcomes for all students. To that end, in recent years, Westerly High School’s Career and Technical programs have shown amazing growth in number, quality and student interest.
On May 4, Westerly High School held a combined SkillsUSA and CTE Senior Signing Day when 10 of our SkillsUSA seniors and 18 CTE seniors declared that they are committed to employment directly from their CTE program and/or they are continuing their studies in their trade field or postsecondary education in the trades. That means these students are being prepared to walk directly into good-paying, high-demand jobs.
SkillsUSA National Signing Day was created to celebrate our high school seniors and college/postsecondary students who have chosen to pursue a career as a professional in any of the skilled trades. The day celebrates the inspiring success of our graduates and shines a much-needed public spotlight on students pursuing careers in the trades. While college will always be an avenue that many will pursue, we must elevate and normalize the idea that preparation for entry into the trades is just as, if not more so in some cases, important and valued.
Career and technical education is about providing students with the skills, knowledge and other training to prepare them for a career. CTE programs are a valuable part of any school, as they offer a number of tangible advantages to the students, the school and to society as a whole. We are proud to be able to attest that our Westerly High School CTE students have reaped the benefits of their CTE education and are graduating Westerly High School both college- and career-ready. The dedication, grit and perseverance of the students in our CTE programs has helped them stand out among their peers as they are paving the way for other students interested in career and technical education. Additionally, these students will leave us with the skills, habits of mind and work ethic dispositions sought by employers.
Thank you to all of our teachers, administrators, families and industry partners that have supported our students and programs throughout the years. Without their dedication this would not have been possible.
The following students enrolled in one of our nine CTE Programs are either entering the workforce in their trade or continuing their studies in their trade at the postsecondary level:
Arts designer: Austin Sullivan, University of Miami, studying media arts; Eric Barton, Johnson & Wales, graphic design; Noah Hudson, CCRI, graphic design/fine arts.
Construction: Dante DeCaro, NEIT HVAC; Mitchell McLeod, UMass, construction management; Michael Nenna, URI, engineering; Griffin Aldrich, URI, and recently contracted by Scott & Sons.
Cosmetology: Vanessa Giorno, employed at Uptown Salon and Spa; Avery Dotolo, employed at Uptown Salon and Spa; Kieleigh Towne, employed at Salon Stella; Julia Gencarelli, URI, marketing, and working in a salon; Olivia Page, CCRI, business management; Camryn Mattos, attending Ch’i Lash to earn her lash certification.
Criminal Justice: Aidan Cody, Norwich University, criminal justice.
Culinary Arts: Jacob Antrim, employed at Dunkin’ Donuts Corp.; Camryn Serpa, CCRI, then transferring to Johnson & Wales for baking and pastry; Alliandra Trefes, Johnson & Wales and employed at the Windjammer; Kaelie Kennedy, working for Blue Rock Catering Company.
IT and software/web design: Ethan DePerry, University of New Mexico computer science; Tyler Rafferty, Villanova University.
Medical pathways: Macey Nenna, Rhode Island College, nursing; Grace Price, Quinnipiac University, nursing; Sophia Martino, San Diego State University, nursing; Samantha Sacco, will be fully credentialed as an EMT and attending St. Joseph’s for business management.
PTECH: Chris Taylor, Electric Boat; Kylie Denning, Electric Boat; Max Donohue, Electric Boat; Cooper Grindal, Cimini and Associates.
Mark Garceau is the superintendent of schools in Westerly.
