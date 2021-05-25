As the old Barry Manilow hit says, “Looks Like We Made It”. With positive case numbers dropping off to next to nothing and more and more restrictions being lifted, it seems that we are now quickly getting our normal back. Westerly High School was able to host a face-to-face National Honor Society induction ceremony last week, and we saw two very successful proms this past weekend, under the tent on the WHS campus quad. Our students couldn’t have been happier to be together with their classmates and friends laughing, dancing and all looking amazing. It looks like we are really starting to see the trials and ordeals of the last year move to the rearview mirror.
COVID, and the shifts to distance- and hybrid-learning models in which we have been operating, have obviously impacted our ability to deliver the quality and quantity of instruction that we would all expect under normal circumstances. Across the country, schools and districts are trying to assess the degrees to which our students have experienced “learning loss” or “unfinished” learning and to plan for addressing those priority areas of learning that we will need to fill in or catch up on in order to get our students back on track for future success. Nationwide, the inequities of access to high-quality learning for students living in or near the poverty line, students who are differently abled, students who are multilingual learners and students of color have only become more obvious and pronounced since last March. Those students who may lack all of the supports needed for success in the best of times have, in many instances, struggled even more than they would normally. The gaps that existed in terms of access and achievement pre-COVID have only grown wider.
This reality was the genesis for the creation of the Rhode Island Department of Education’s Learning, Equity and Accelerated Pathways (LEAP) Task Force and it informed the findings and recommendations contained in the final LEAP report issued late last month. As we prepare for not just bouncing back, but bouncing forward in September, the LEAP report calls on all districts to develop strategies for getting all students re-engaged and geared up for a full face-to-face return; ensuring that all students have access to high-quality learning opportunities this summer and afterschool programming next year; providing universal screening of all students so that we can best align needed supports; strengthening transition supports for kids moving to different grades and schools and continuing our work of ensuring that all students have access to digital content and online learning when needed. The full final LEAP report can be found at https://www.ride.ri.gov/Portals/0/Uploads/Documents/COVID19/LEAPTaskForceReport.pdf?ver=2021-04-28-150118-777.
We have all been through quite a 15 months and yes, there has been some learning that did not happen and some that we would or could have done better with. And we are developing plans for addressing the priorities laid out in the LEAP report. With that said (and coming from a career educator, this may sound like heresy), I am not overly panicked about our kids “falling behind.” The truth is our kids have endured a global pandemic, but they have persevered, and they have more than survived, they have shone. They have been through almost a year and a half of something none of us could have imagined at their age and they have met every challenge. Certainly, we do have some concerns about attendance, engagement and readiness, but we will work through them as we always do, together. My hope is that we all find for our students an appropriate balance between the remediations, interventions, and the attempts at playing “catch-up” and what really matters right now; getting outside, playing with friends, spending time with our families, hugging our grandparents tightly. Add to that doing some sleepovers, giggling, hitting the beach and making some S’mores. Being kids. The world will always need doctors, lawyers, nurses, police, teachers, landscapers, contractors, electricians, etc., and our kids will fill those jobs and the ones that we can’t even imagine existing 10 years from now, the ones that they will invent. They will be just as well prepared, committed to their chosen paths, and successful as any that came before them. They will be just fine, if not stronger and more resilient for their COVID experience. They are Bulldogs and they will not be deterred.
One thing that we can all do this summer to stay engaged, to build knowledge or to explore new places, meet new people and discover or challenge ideas is to read. We strongly encourage that our students (and even better, with their parents) read all kinds of texts this summer; stories, histories, memoirs, etc.; that they “always have a book going”. As Dr. Seuss reminds us, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
We hope that all families will consider joining the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park Summer Reading program, “Tails and Tales,” which will offer many engaging summer reading programs and activities. Tails and Tales runs from June 25 to Aug, 25. Using the Beanstack app, students and families will have access to an online reading program. The app itself allows youth to earn virtual badges for time spent reading as well as time spent participating in fun library programs. At the end of the summer, the library will host a drawing for Summer Reading prizes. The more badges earned throughout the summer, the more chances to win a prize. Westerly Library and Wilcox Park will also offer a wide array of “to-go crafts” and virtual Zoom-based programs. More info can be found under the “events” tab on the library website.
Additionally, Westerly Middle School is asking the community to “Exercise Your Mind” this summer. WMS Summer Reading kicks off with poetry readings, postcard and video contests, guest readers, and a “Guess Your Teacher’s Favorite Middle School Book” contest in mid-June. All students will have the opportunity to visit the WMS Library to find those exciting summer reads. July and August will bring a series of “WMS Family Reading Fest” events around town. Watch for dates through WMS email. All WMS students are expected to read a minimum of two books of their choice over the summer. Students who complete this summer reading requirement will receive a $10 gift certificate to Voc’s Dunn’s Corners Pizza. Look for more information at https://bit.ly/wms-summer-reading.
And finally, Westerly High School is encouraging everyone to “Read What You Need”. Whether it’s fiction or nonfiction, fun, or a serious trope, find a book that inspires you. It doesn’t matter what you’re reading as long as you are reading.
This summer let’s get outside, take off the mask, and dig into some summer reading. Reading allows us to expand our minds, exercise our imaginations, strengthen our focus, concentration and communication skills, learn something new, and potentially open us up to new and different perspectives. Summer reading will help our kids return to school in September with their heads in the game, ready to get back after it. Get outside and crack a book.
Mark Garceau is the superintendent of schools in Westerly.
