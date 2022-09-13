Our Westerly Public Schools enjoyed a great opening to the 2022-23 school year beginning with the return of students and staff following the Labor Day holiday weekend. After what felt like the most “normal” summer we have had in some time, it was exciting to welcome back our professionals and our students for what we anticipate will be another productive year. We have worked through a very challenging last two years, but it is now time to move the distractions to the side and to get back in gear.
A very important issue for our schools continues to be that of infrastructure. Simply put, while State Street School has been recognized as a 5-star school by the Rhode Island Department of Education and as one of the best schools in Rhode Island (as were WHS, WMS and Dunn’s Corners School) by U.S. News and World Report, the State Street building has outlived its usefulness. It did years ago. The teachers and leadership may be among the best anywhere, but professionals work in better spaces virtually everywhere.
Constructed in the mid-1950s and inexplicably designed for southern climates, the State Street building is now beyond tired. It is inefficient and expensive to run and is need of near-constant repairs to plumbing and other mechanical systems. Window units struggle to cool some classrooms and space heaters provide limited relief in the winter months.
On Election Day, Nov. 8, Westerly voters will have the opportunity to voice their support for local education by voting to approve a $50 million bond referendum. Passage of this referendum will provide for the building of a new State Street School as well as significant upgrades and enhancements to learning and play spaces, cafeteria facilities and safety and security improvements at both Springbrook and Dunn’s Corners.
This proposed project represents a third attempt in six years by Westerly to take advantage of reimbursements available from the state to address critical upgrades to our school buildings. During the same six years, districts throughout Rhode Island have built and opened new state-of-the-art facilities and completed much-needed renovations at dozens of schools. On a $50 million project, Westerly can receive a reimbursement of up to 52%. If Westerly does not take advantage of these reimbursements other towns do.
This week, the district will be submitting its Stage 2 application to RIDE. Stage 2 is a step at which building plans and fiscal impacts are becoming much more detailed. Please visit https://www.westerly.k12.ri.us/Page/125 for additional information on this project and please consider joining us for informational forums which will be scheduled and advertised in the coming weeks.
All students and staff deserve to teach and learn in facilities that are safe, warm, and dry. They also should be able to take pride in their surroundings and know that their work and play spaces were designed based on the best research on teaching and learning and that they are thoughtfully constructed to support maximum success.
Two school redesign proposals have failed at the ballot box since 2016, both by slim margins. At some point, Westerly needs to get behind a plan that, while it may not appear perfect to every constituent, addresses our long overdue needs. A plan that will result in the school facilities that our children deserve, and which will signal that the community values and invests in public education.
Please take the time to learn and ask questions about this proposal and please support this investment in our students and in this community on Nov. 8.
Mark Garceau is the superintendent of schools in Westerly.
