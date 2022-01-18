Each month, I submit a column to The Sun in an effort to update the community on what is happening in the Westerly Public Schools. Whether it be about instructional matters, building projects or (too often and for too long) COVID, we try to share information that matters. Obviously, nothing matters more than our students and providing them opportunities to voice their thoughts, opinions and concerns. This month I want to turn my time over to one of our best and brightest. Westerly High School junior Dominick Lombard has recently taken on the role of student representative to the Westerly School Committee and he has quickly made a very positive impression on the Committee as someone who takes the role seriously, who cares a great deal about his school, his peers and his community, and as a young man of substance. I reached out to Dominick a couple of weeks ago to see if he would be interested in taking the January submission to discuss any topics of his choosing and he did not hesitate. Take it Dominick:
I am honored to be Westerly High School’s current student representative to the School Committee. As such, it is my responsibility to provide the student body perspective on the hot-button issues raised at recent meetings. These include COVID-19, critical race theory, and “Gender Queer.”
In regards to COVID-19, I want to share what my peers think about the continuing health precautions undertaken by WHS two years into the pandemic. While no one likes to wear facemasks, we understand the necessity of keeping ourselves, teachers, staff, and the community safe and healthy. Wearing masks and abiding by safety precautions have kept us in school and allowed us to participate in extracurriculars, sports, and school events, bringing back a sense of normalcy and consistency to our personal and academic lives. Most students feel a switch back to long-term distance learning would be more detrimental to our academic success and mental health than the little inconveniences designed to keep us healthy with which we have learned to live.
Another topic recently discussed is critical race theory in the curriculum, otherwise known as CRT. CRT is not being taught at WHS, nor do most students know what it is. To say that all education relating to the history of discrimination, persecution, and racism in America is “radical” undermines our intelligence as young adults. We can handle these tough, but real, subjects in our society. We deserve to be treated with respect and maturity, which comes with understanding these issues. To decry the teaching of anything related to race and prejudice, or addressing possible instances of discrimination and racism in our schools, also diminishes the experiences and feelings of students who have faced discrimination and racism in their lives. We acknowledge these subjects and use them to grow as people and educate our future generations.
The last topic I talked to the student body about was the book “Gender Queer.” Before the Dec. 8 School Committee meeting, no student had ever checked out the book, as we were unaware of its existence, nevermind its presence in our library. After the meeting, students I spoke to were not so much concerned about the book’s content but the prospect of a book being censored and removed from our school. Many also added that high-schoolers can find worse materials a lot quicker with modern technology than having to check out a book from the library. Our generation is more tolerant and accepting of the themes and people written about in “Gender Queer,” so to remove this book from the library, and censure similar books about controversial or taboo topics, undermines our maturity as young adults who can read and accept such material. Literature has always pushed the boundaries and addressed topics not fully accepted by society to spread awareness and promote understanding and tolerance. To censure books in our schools that push these boundaries and encourage critical thinking sets a dangerous precedent for education.
Mark Garceau is the superintendent of schools in Westerly. Dominick Lombard, a junior at Westerly High School, is the student representative to the School Committee.
