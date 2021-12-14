Well, then it was December, 2021 and COVID-19 was still here.
So were we.
We still were not happy about being in masks, quarantining or limiting our interactions, but we continued to follow Executive Orders. We were still doing the best we could to keep each other healthy and to keep our kids in school. We were still pushing back against thinking of our circumstances as, “the new normal” and instead trying to think of them as “our current, temporary circumstances”.
This stuff gets tiring. And that “tired ship” sailed months ago for everyone, but we are still here, and as we get ready to close out 2021, we are still grateful for efforts of the many outstanding professionals who serve the district’s students, their families and this community each day.
The Sun has recently reported that the School Committee and the Westerly Teachers Association have yet to reach agreement on a successor contract to the one that ended on Aug. 31. Be assured that our teachers continue to serve their students and meet their professional responsibilities under the terms of that agreement. And while the specifics of negotiations are generally kept confidential during any collective bargaining process, it will come as no surprise that sticking points in nearly any negotiations are often around matters of compensation. Professionals, rightfully so, believe strongly that they should be compensated fairly, competitively and commensurate with their training, experience and demonstrated proficiency. They believe that any salary increases should at least keep pace with increases in the cost of living. School Committees negotiate in good faith to balance those expectations with their obligations to the taxpayers who put them in those seats. School Committees, however, have no taxing authority; no way to generate the revenues needed to fund long-term contracts. They are entirely dependent upon funds that come down from the federal government, the state and those (the largest share, by far) appropriated by the local municipality. The School Committee can only work with what it is given by the Town Council. The fiscal year 2023 budget season starts this week with a kick-off meeting between the School Committee and the Town Council. Hopefully, 2022 will see the Committee and the WTA able to reach an agreement that honors the professionalism of our teaching staff, preserves those programs and positions that support the continued improvement of opportunities and outcomes for our students and that is seen as fiscally achievable and sustainable.
As the latest round of culture wars occupying so much of our time and energy are being fought over what young people should be taught, how, and by whom, and what information they should be allowed to access, public school libraries have apparently become the latest battleground.
Since schools reopened in September of this year, libraries across the country have addressed calls for the removal of books by concerned community members as well as some parents. This comes at a time when schools across the country continue to be bombarded with questions about whether they are teaching “critical race theory,” a decades-old academic framework rarely taught below the graduate level that legal scholars and researchers use to look at how legal systems and other institutions potentially perpetuate racism and exclusion. “Critical race theory” and its misrepresentations has become a catch-all for just about anything that certain groups find problematic with public education or society at large today.
Although efforts by some to ban access to books for all are not new, the Executive Director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom reports “an unprecedented volume of challenges” this year.
The books most typically being challenged are (whether fiction or non-fiction) those that discuss issues of race, law (including student rights) or include LGBTQ identities and related themes. Many of these titles are being described as “divisive,” “un-American” and “obscene” or “pornographic”. However, titles being challenged continue to include not just recent works dealing with these issues and including characters navigating them, but also perennial targets such as “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Catcher in the Rye,” “Of Mice and Men,” and even “Captain Underpants” and the “Harry Potter” series. As recently as 2015, “The Holy Bible” also made the list of Top 10 most challenged books as reported by the American Library Association. The Great Gatsby will often also come under scrutiny. It seems that someone always has an opinion on what other people should be allowed to access, learn and know.
According to the ALA, challenges to materials are often “motivated by a desire to protect children from inappropriate sexual content or offensive language. More recently, there is also a very obvious effort being waged to shield children from ideas or learning about lifestyles found to be unacceptable by some.
The following comes from the ALA itself:
Although this may be a commendable motivation, “Access to Library Resources and Services for Minors,” an interpretation of the Library Bill of Rights (ALA’s basic policy concerning access to information), states that, “Librarians and governing bodies should maintain that parents — and only parents — have the right and the responsibility to restrict the access of their children — and only their children — to library resources.” Censorship by librarians of constitutionally protected speech, whether for protection or for any other reason, violates the First Amendment.”
Key to the statement above is that while parents have every right (in fact, the responsibility) to make decisions about what books, music, movies, video games, television, shows, etc., their children are allowed to access, they should not expect to feel the right or responsibility to make those decisions for other families. As a parent I can tell my son that he is not allowed to access information or media or think a certain way (good luck with that Pops!), but I do not get to knock on my neighbor’s door and tell his kids the same.
Those interested in seeing books banned or removed from libraries (a Texas legislator is currently calling out 850 titles) because they do not want what they consider objectionable content or ideologies “forced on children” might consider how libraries actually work. Library resources typically sit on shelves and the only people who ever interact with them at all are those who make a conscious decision to seek them out because of an interest or need. They are not curricula to which all students taking a course, a captive audience, are exposed. They are sought out and self-selected. As the Supreme Court described them in 1982, libraries are spaces of “voluntary inquiry.”
But as Lisa Varga, executive director of the Virginia Library Association, points out, social media and the internet make it near impossible to keep anything from students. “The majority of these kids have cell phones with unfettered access to the Internet, she says. “They can find more on their phone — that you know their guardians provide and pay for — that’s objectionable than they’re going to find in the books in their school library.” But again, as a parent I can certainly place limits on my child. On my child.
Every member of any community has the absolute right to challenge library resources, and our district, like others, has policies in place describing that process. And the same First Amendment that provides citizens the right to come to a microphone to challenge a resource or do so in writing also offers protection to the content and ideas that some may find objectionable or disagreeable.
So, while book and resource challenges are not uncommon, actual removals or bans are relatively infrequent. Removing or banning any book because it offends one individual or group represents an opening to what can be a very slippery slope with serious legal (constitutional) implications. As such, it is a consideration which should never be taken lightly.
“Restriction of free thought and free speech is the most dangerous of all subversions. It is the one un-American act that could most easily defeat us.”
— Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas
Mark Garceau is the superintendent of schools in Westerly.
