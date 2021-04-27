Those of us “of an age” remember Paul McCartney’s first band and one of their most hopeful and optimistic songs. At a literal level, it may have seemed to be about the positivity we all feel when winter’s cold grip gives way to warmth and sunshine. “Here Comes the Sun” may, however, provide the perfect lyric for us all, in this moment, as we seem to be finally emerging from the COVID pandemic. After all the anxieties, losses, restrictions and arguments, we are now seeing things brighten back up. Vaccinations continue to roll out, travel and assembly restrictions are being phased out and while WPS has been open for business since September, more schools are reopening for face-to-face instruction; “It seems like years since it’s been here”, but we are finally seeing, “the smiles returning to the faces”.
At this time last spring, our buildings were closed, our fields were empty, and our year-end activities were either canceled or modified to the point that they were unrecognizable. Fortunately, we are now in a much different situation as we make our way back. Plans are being developed for proms, graduation and other traditional ceremonies that mark our students’ progression through WPS, their milestones, and their many accomplishments. These all will signal a return to a sense of normalcy. Finer details are still being worked out, but we can share what follows.
Our elementary principals are coordinating the return of “Fun Day” activities at each of the schools next month. They are also working with food service provider Aramark to plan a “Grade 4 Step Up to Middle School” program and BBQ. Likewise, at Westerly Middle School, our eighth-grade students will be honored with certificates and gifts commemorating their transition to high school. Individual photos of students will be compiled into a slideshow celebration that will be shared with all students and their families. Students will be encouraged to have their pictures taken with “props” that represent aspects of their time at WMS. These could be academic materials, sports equipment, musical instruments, maybe even a Chromebook. And at Westerly High School, plans are underway for both Junior and Senior Proms and Graduation 2021. Using large event tents, we plan to have proms for both classes on the WHS Quad on consecutive nights, May 21 and 22. And while we may need to shift the usual orientations of seating and stage(s) and will have safety protocols in place, graduation will return to Augeri Field (weather permitting) where it belongs on Friday, June 11.
Over the last year, we’ve all done the best we could. In many instances, we’ve surprised ourselves with how much celebration and fun we were able to create. (Who knew parades and drive-in graduations could be such a great time?) Our students, families, teachers and principals have rolled with our circumstances and made the best of them. That said, we have all been somewhat stuck, frozen; trying to stay optimistic, trying to be patient. But finally, we can see and “feel that ice is slowly melting”, that we are starting to get our normal back, that the sun is indeed shining, that Bulldog Nation will emerge stronger than ever, and that, “It’s all right”.
This month, we were pleased to see that Westerly High School was again ranked in the top 10 best high schools in the state by U.S. News & World Report. Other schools included in the top 10 include Classical, Barrington, East Greenwich, Portsmouth, Blackstone Valley Prep, South Kingstown, North Kingstown, Lincoln and Jaqueline M. Walsh. There will always be room for improvement, and we will always chase that number one spot, but this recognition speaks to the work of our faculty and staff and is, deservedly so, a source of pride.
Finally, we are excited to announce the return (and upcoming expansion) of our afterschool Garden Club at Westerly Middle School. Thanks to the support of the Westerly Education Endowment Fund, the Southern Rhode Island Conservation District (through the People’s Garden Project) and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Garden Club will be adding a shed, a work table, a covered deck/gazebo to serve as an outdoor classroom space, and multi-themed spaces including a pollinator as well as bird observation and reading spaces. Thank you to advisers Desiree Derix and Michelle Diaz for spearheading this exciting hands-on educational opportunity.
There is lot of great work happening in Bulldog Nation, and we look forward to finishing strong (and the sun).
Mark Garceau is the superintendent of schools in Westerly.
