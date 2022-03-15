While it appears that we are finally moving to a place of “living with COVID” (we will still see cases, but the masks and restrictions are gone at this time), the pandemic and other realities have contributed to unprecedented and heightened social-emotional issues for many children. The lack of “normal” socialization and the anxiety that comes with two years of uncertainty and loss have undoubtedly had an impact. Educators and mental health providers throughout the country are seeing kids struggle in ways that they have never experienced before.
Interventions intended to support Social Emotional Learning are designed to bolster student success in the classroom and build on their capacity for constructively dealing with emotions and respectfully interacting with one another. SEL focuses on the “soft skills” that help students be more successful members of the learning community and that industry tells us they need in their hires; self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, healthy relationship skills and responsible decision-making.
Last September, veteran Westerly Middle School teacher Erica Reid reached out with a proposal. Her request? To have her black lab puppy, “Nickel,” join her students in the classroom at WMS. She shared research findings that show how animal-assisted interventions can significantly and positively impact student social-emotional wellness, motivation, attendance and even reading and writing levels.
Years ago, as a principal, I saw firsthand the impact that “Henry the Reading Dog” had on our kids, many of whom were English Language Learners. Henry (also a lab) just loved to be read to. He never got impatient, he never judged or rolled his eyes at students who struggled reading aloud. He just craved a good story and the company of children whose confidence as readers we saw grow by leaps and bounds.
Once we worked out the logistics, Ms. Reid’s proposal was greenlighted. Needless to say, Nickel has since become one of the most popular kids in school. We’ll let Ms. Reid tell the rest:
Who doesn’t love a puppy?
Since November 2021, Nickel, has been brightening the classrooms of Westerly Middle School. Nickel’s presence brings joy, eases anxiety, and enhances the learning atmosphere for students and staff alike.
Nickel loves people. He joyfully greets everyone as they enter the classroom, his tail wagging with such exuberance that his entire body wiggles with glee. You’ll usually find him with the sixth grade Voyagers Team, but he visits the rest of the building whenever possible. Whether it’s by lending a floppy ear, a playful paw, or a fuzzy muzzle, he’s always eager to offer his unconditional acceptance and affection. The resulting classroom dynamic is priceless. As one Voyager student said, “Knowing I can check in with Nickel helps me concentrate in class.”
The “Nickel Effect” on life at WMS has been remarkable. When polled, Voyager students reported feeling significantly more positive when Nickel is in the building. 74% of the students expressed that Nickel helps settle their anxiety and allows them to feel calm and happy. As one student put it, “Nickel brightens my mood. Coming into homeroom and being able to pet him is a great way to start my day!” Another gushed, “It just makes me feel so happy that Nickel is at school!”
Nickel has created a vital sense of positive energy throughout the WMS community. A highlight of the day for many in the building is Nickel’s joyous greetings as they arrive each morning. One staff member described watching “delighted students running over to give Nickel a hug or a pat as they come into school.”
Nickel’s presence offers both emotional and mental health benefits and he’s always ready to lift the spirits of those around him. In the words of one sixth grader, “Nickel is just a great guy!” For students in specialized programs, Nickel provides unique and valuable motivation. With the incentive of scheduled “Nickel Time,” teachers have seen a pronounced increase in learning, effort and engagement for certain students.
Nickel is a dedicated service-animal-in-training with Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Since 1954, this New York-based operation has placed more than 8,000 guide dog partners. An important part of guide dog training is providing environmental socialization experiences for the pups. WMS students are playing an integral role in this process as they interact with Nickel. They take great pride in being a part of his development.
Therapy and service dogs have been proven to have countless positive effects on the physical and emotional health of humans. For students at WMS, the story is no different. Straight faces turn to smiles, anxiety fades, effort rises and focus sharpens. In spite of these numerous benefits, it’s just another good day for Nickel, who’s rewarded with a few treats and a well-deserved nap when he gets home.
Mark Garceau is the superintendent of schools in Westerly.
