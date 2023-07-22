Ever notice what comes out when the hot weather hits? In addition to the humidity, that is.
We have foggy mornings, lots of flying and crawling things, ice cream that melts before you can get it to your mouth, and then there are the people who have no mirrors in their homes.
You’re probably not going to agree with me. It’s okay, I’m used to it. But as I often say on radio when I do theater reviews, you can know a lot about a subject and be vetted as a critic, but in most cases in the end, it still comes down to personal opinion, and this column today is most definitely personal opinion. Mine.
Short shorts, midriff tops, and bikinis are not for everyone. Socrates was a wise old philosopher when he uttered those immortal words, “Know thyself.” Those words are even inscribed on the forecourt at the Temple of Delphi. I think there should also be an inappropriate image inscribed right alongside it because shorts, midriff tops, and bikinis are indeed popular, but the fact remains they just don’t look good on everybody’s every body. And that applies to lots of other fashion trends. Horizontal stripes are alluring on tall, thin model-types, think Melania or Giselle. On the rest of us, they make us look like chubby prisoners.
Underwear. I can feel the bile coming up in my throat when I think of this. Thongs are for those who barely have hips or butts which eliminates most of the public that eats, and even though the “influencers” on social media can “rock a G-string,” if you try it, you should have rocks thrown at you ... unless, of course, you work part-time at The Foxy Lady in Providence.
Maybe a teenage boy or two might disagree, but females not wearing bras (“They’re just so-o-o constricting!”) look sloppy, and that’s a kind word. Shop any lingerie store or undergarment area in a large department store, and you’ll find all types and styles of bras that aren’t constricting and can make you look as alluring as you “think” you should be. A side note here: why do so many celebs go out of their way to alter their facial appearance, push body parts up and out, and then file suit against the first guy who makes even the most benign comment about their appearance?
There is hardly a day I don’t power up my computer and when the home page of the news pops up, there appears a headline meant to titillate (poor choice of words, given the subject) usually with a photo of a well-known star now in her late ’50s or ’60s in a bikini smaller than a Kleenex. This is usually accompanied by the caption, “Suzette shows she’s still got it!” She may “still got it,” but she doesn’t have a whole lotta clothes to go with it!
Times have most certainly changed. What soldier during World War II didn’t have that famous photo of Betty Grable in a full one-piece bathing suit, looking over her shoulder with a coy smile and come-hither look? That was sexy in a slightly naughty way allowing mind and imagination to take it from there. Rita Hayworth was another movie star of that era who either posed in an evening gown, one-piece swimsuit or two-piece bathing suit that kept private parts private. The ’70s brought “Charlie’s Angels,” and suddenly every teenage boy had Farrah Fawcett on his wall. Her famous poster, which sold a staggering 12 million copies, actually has her clad in a very ladylike one-piece swimsuit. It was her amazing head of gorgeous, cascading blonde waves and million-dollar smile that added the appeal.
Not to be left out, stars like Rock Hudson and Tab Hunter posed for photos young girls pinned to their school lockers but none of these heartthrobs had their butts hanging out of a “bandaid.” They wore an open shirt or a full pair of swim trunks, and it was their smile, their facial expression, their delicious attitude that added the allure.
The ’60s brought Twiggy, the British supermodel, so I decided to buy an outfit that would make me look like her. There was a big difference, however ... about 50 lbs. My mother took one look at me coming down the stairs in a mini skirt and thigh-high white boots and said, “You’re not going out like that, are you?”
Fortunately, the store accepted returns.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
