If you speak with a young person today — whether they’re your kids, your grandchildren, the little smart-ass next door with his head stuck in video games who thinks you’re some old dried-up alien, or someone with whom you work — do they look at you as though you have three heads when you talk about what life was like years ago when we had to suffer with black-and-white TVs that we had to turn on ourselves?
Truth is, back then it wasn’t just our TV sets. We all lived in black and white, and while that would send shivers down today’s young spines, we thought it was a great way to live because we knew nothing else and were so damned happy with what we had. If you wanted to color your world, it was up to YOU to do the coloring ... and absolutely no one complained.
In 1960, the average monthly phone bill was $45, higher if you made long-distance calls, but most people reserved long distance for letting people know bad news, or perhaps for a quick 2-3 minutes at Christmas. Now, the average cell phone bill runs about $150 per month. Sure, you can make unlimited “long-distance calls,” but the value has somehow waned considerably when you can have all you want.
Back then we didn’t have fast-food places; all our food was slow, well-prepared, and delicious. The place you frequented most regularly was called, “At Home.” Your mother cooked every day — all three meals — and when your Dad got home from work, everyone sat down together at the dining-room table and ate what was prepared. You didn’t dare leave the table to watch a favorite TV program, go to practice, see your friends, or go out and play We all ate together; and if you did have to leave, you most likely had to ask permission first — “May I be excused?” Tell a younger person that, and just watch them roll those eyes clear up in their heads!
My parents never wore jeans. I don’t think they even owned a pair, but if they had, they would have been called “dungarees” and probably only worn to do menial chores, never, ever to go out in public! I don’t think they had a credit card either. They had this strange attitude about money that most grownups also had back then. If you had enough money to buy what you wanted, you did. If you didn’t, you didn’t, or maybe you saved until you had the cash to make that purchase.
Our TV (and that’s singular, as in one device in the den; not one in every room) was a black-and-white model you plugged in, then waited for the three channels to come on after it warmed up. Now, everything is BIG and instant: LED, Smart TV, Roku; and as wonderful and modern as they are, you can’t just plug them into the wall straight out of the box. You need a degree in electrical engineering to get it operational, or perhaps a 9-year-old living down the street.
I had a blue-and-white Schwinn bike that weighed almost as much as I did. It had to be braked by my own front/back effort on the pedals, and it had only one speed ... slow. But it was transportation, represented independence for me, and I loved it. Because I treasured what I had, I took good care of it, never threw it on the ground or left it out in the rain. I shined it up every day and loved wherever it took me, dependent solely upon the power of my own legs.
Those days were about appreciation, not about amassing “stuff.” So it followed that when you really worked and saved for something, you valued it more We valued people more as well back then. We spoke more kindly to one another, waved at motorists with a full hand and not an extended finger, and the only four-letter word you ever heard in a movie was “love.”
As the population ages in every generation, the older folks always speak of “the way it used to be” as being the best of times. For them, it was, but there’s also something to be said for today, because that’s where we live now with precious black-and-white memories.
Still, a bit of color never hurts.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 18 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.