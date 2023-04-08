SOPHIA GOUVEIA, Wheeler, Girls Lacrosse, Sophomore; Gouveia scored seven goals as the Lions opened the season with a win against Killingly. Gouveia scored 19 goals last season.

AUTUMN CHRISTIAN, Stonington, Girls Lacrosse, Freshman; Christian scored five goals for Stonington in a victory over Old Lyme.

Dom Lombard, Westerly, Boys Tennis, Senior; Lombard prevailed in three sets as the Bulldogs lost to Prout. Lombard dropped the first set, but came back to win the next two.

EMILY BALLARD, Chariho, Girls Lacrosse, Junior; Ballard scored six goals as the Chargers opened the season with a win against Middletown. Ballard scored 32 goals for the Chargers last season.

