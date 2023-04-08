When I think back on it now, it really wasn’t my fault.
I didn’t think so then when I was seven, and I can still see the validity of my childhood reasoning. It’s not my fault I was born without a single artistic gene, at least not when it came to drawing, coloring, or painting. Some of my friends were really good, they stayed within the lines of a coloring book, and could draw freehand. They’d take a plain piece of paper, a box of Crayolas, and get oohs and aahs from adults. I’d just sit there looking at the blank paper, not having a clue as to what to draw, and moreover, having not one iota of interest in it. I also hated that I had to stay within the lines. I still do. Especially when I’m parking.
But one Saturday morning with cereal bowl in one hand and little fist clutching the TV dial, I found a friend. Winky Dink. He was a cartoon character on a weekly show called “Winky Dink and You,” hosted by a smarmy-looking guy named Jack Barry. There was something about Barry that I didn’t like. His smile was fake, his manner insincere, and he didn’t really seem to like Winky, but nevertheless, I watched. It wasn’t a typical cartoon show which was the fodder of Saturday mornings and never appealed to me. This was different. Winky and Barry were urging me to have my mom send away for the Winky Dink kit with a plastic screen that stuck to the TV tube with static electricity. Soft crayons included in the kit were then used to draw directly on the screen. This would not only serve to ensure accuracy, but when a character needed special help, children would be directed to draw on the screen to help assist and free the character in trouble. If Winky needed to cross a river without a bridge, I could merely draw a line so he could escape whatever peril might befall him. It didn’t take too much cajoling on my part to get my mother to send in the fifty cents for the kit, and soon I was an artist! My plastic screen firmly in place, crayons at the ready, suddenly I could draw! Jack Barry and Winky cheered me on weekly as I would draw vertical lines, then horizontal ones to extract a secret message.
Then one day, Jon Gnagy entered the picture. He was a self-taught artist who broadcast from the Empire State Building on the NBC network. His program became a national hit, and he sold over 15 million drawing kits, but I didn’t need one. I still had my Winky Dink set. Gnagy’s basic principle was that by learning to draw a simple cube, ball, cone, and cylinder, you could draw anything. So I put my plastic screen up...and, I couldn’t do it! I didn’t have a hand like Winky’s to follow. I didn’t have Jack Barry telling me how to do it. All I had was Jon Gnagy whose hands flew as he created landscapes repeating, “If you can draw these four simple forms, you can draw a real picture the first time you try.” Oh yeah? I couldn’t! Jon Gnagy made me cry, so I decided to show him! I took the plastic screen down from the TV, picked up my crayons, and started trying to follow his hand. The next hand I felt was on my bottom!
My career ended almost before it began. The Winky Dink kit disappeared, I was made to scrub the TV screen with something my father got from the hardware store, and my TV-watching privileges on Saturday morning were taken away for a whole month. So there I’d sit at the kitchen table with my bowl of Rice Krispies and nothing to watch, nothing to draw, my friend Winky Dink a distant memory, and harboring a true hatred for Jon Gnagy.
Jack Barry went on to a career hosting game shows like “Twenty-One,” “Concentration,” “Tic-Tac-Dough,” and “The Joker’s Wild,” then got jammed up in the game show scandal.
It was all a long time ago, but I can still hear the comforting theme song in my head:
“Winky Dink and you! Winky Dink and me
Always have a lot of fun together!
Winky Dink and you! Winky Dink and Me!
We are pals in fair and stormy weather!”
HAPPY EASTER!
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
