I don’t understand football. Since I was in high school and would go each year to the Thanksgiving Day game with my Dad, I have not understood it. I know the ultimate object is to get that ball over the other team’s goal line, but it’s all those downs in between, those Hail Marys, those offsides and flags and running backs and cornerbacks and tight ends (I work out hard to achieve mine) that have me completely flummoxed.
I understand many things that are probably far more complicated. I mastered a second language. I can understand every word Rob Valenti utters in his commercials. I even understand how to read the most complicated of road maps. But I cannot understand the ins and outs and nuances of football; yet, I have the greatest respect for those who do from the pee wee-ist of young athletes to the large hulks who troll the fields of the NFL and make obscene salaries.
Still, I have a strange fascination drawing me every year to that wonderful local rivalry between Westerly and Stonington. While others can’t wait to freeze on Thanksgiving morning screaming their lungs out for their team of choice, I get tremendous satisfaction and pride for the run-up to the big game. I loved listening to Coaches Massengale and Dunbar at the Rotary Club’s annual dinner saluting the teams and the tradition of 161 games over 111 years. I loved the intensity with which the young men spoke about the opportunity to play in this storied game. And I really loved listening to the “old-timers,” those who played and/or coached 60 or 70 years ago and still can recite chapter and verse every play that was made. People like Sal Augeri who told the young men assembled that night, “In 20 years, you’ll still be talking about that game you’re going to play on Thanksgiving, and regardless of who wins, it will always be a very special part of your memories.” Now, that I can relate to, because it speaks to the emotion that’s behind any big event, project or goal you’ve had for a long time, and that is what’s behind these games more than the final score.
I just finished a book written by a man named Mike Anthony. He is the bar manager at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, home for the last six years to that phenomenon called “Hamilton” and still selling out all 1,300 seats every performance. Anthony spins a wonderful tale of theater, of growing up with parents who taught him values and how to treat people, and of his wish from an early age to play for the Boston Red Sox. But his build and lack of athleticism got in the way of that dream, yet he recalls the Little League coach who told his team before every game they played, “When the game is over, I want that uniform to be a mess.” Great advice for little kids. For big ones too. Some of the pro coaches, whether they’re having a winning season or not, should pass on that Little League advice to some of those overpaid, ego-inflated characters on their roster who may not always feel they have to give it their all.
For the last 30-plus years I have hosted Patriots football get-togethers for extended family, all of whom are rabid fans. During most of those hours I have spent nearly as much time as I could in the kitchen making the nachos, chicken wings, dips, potato pancakes, etc. while wild screaming took place in the living room. One Christmas not long ago, one of my dear “extendeds” gave me a sign that reads, “Wine Can Make Me Care About Football.” I make sure it is displayed every game when they’re here, and I also make sure I live up to its sentiment ... well, sort of.
I never see on the screen what I saw at the Westerly-Stonington Rotary football dinner. I never feel the electricity in the air that Dunbar and Massengale’s kids contributed, I never feel the genuineness on an NFL Sunday that equals that of this high school rivalry and tradition. I have a feeling a lot of it has to do with Massengale and Dunbar and their pre-game talk. I’m certain that like Mike Anthony’s Little League coach, they’re told, “When the game is over, I want that uniform to be a mess.”
And that, plus a little wine, makes me care a whole lot about football.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
