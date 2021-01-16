His name was Willie, and he only came to the neighborhood a couple of months ago.
Max had died, and our friend and neighbor could not imagine her life without another companion. She is a fixture here in rural Hope Valley, walking several times a day all times of the year and in all weather. She is noticeable by her bright orange vest, a hat, and a long, vigorous wave to any vehicle that passes, whether or not she knows the occupants. I guess that’s because she’s a friendly sort, or maybe it’s because out here we all sort of know one another, and in his short time here, Willie got to know us all.
As tied as she was to Max, a small dog with a pronounced attitude, our neighbor was quick to realize that just because you lose one dog, you cannot say, “I can’t go through that again.” Hey, it isn’t about you! It’s about them, and when you rescue an animal, it is all about them...forever. Somehow they know that, and they spend the rest of whatever time they have with you, thanking you for doing so. I know because we rescued two German Shepherds and countless cats over the years; and although no two were ever the same, each paid us back a thousand times over. That’s why we tell people not to spend thousands of dollars on the latest “fad dog;” adopt instead. It’s the best thing you’ll ever do. And when it’s their time to go, they will go with a happy heart, even though yours will be heavy with sorrow. The best thing you can then do to honor their memory is to adopt again. And again. And again.
That’s how our neighbor acquired Willie, a small who-knew-what breed? But then again, who cared? Willie was Willie. A small dog with a big dog personality and an even bigger heart. He hit the road on the end of the leash with joy and wild abandon, ready to meet whomever he could, ready to snarf up whatever treats were offered, ready to say, “Hey, I got lucky. I got a home!”
So it was a shock to us all when one day we saw him full of life, bouncing on the country road and two days later, he fell victim to liver cancer. Not fair! But life isn’t fair, and perhaps it is from unfairness that we learn our greatest lessons.
If you’re looking for a dog or a cat, please don’t fall victim to a pet shop or high-priced breeder. Locally, contact the Westerly Animal Shelter. Even if they don’t have exactly what fits your family, they are part of a national network that is capable of bringing you together with other organizations. Think of it as a match.com or eharmony because adopting a dog or cat and giving an animal a new life, no matter for how long, is good for your heart.
If Willie had a mission in this life, this just might be it. When we’re commanding a dog to sit, stay, or roll over, we think we’re the teachers. Turns out when you bring an animal into your lives for months or years or however long, they’re the ones ultimately doing the teaching.
Willie might not have been here long, but he left his mark. Met a lot of people, treated them well, was treated well right back, and asked nothing in return. He lived for now, didn’t worry about the future. Wille’s owner, our friend and neighbor, talks of his standing on two legs and fairly dancing to cadge a treat, expressing nothing more than pure and unbridled joy.
We always hear talk of leaving a legacy as though it were a privilege strictly reserved for humans, but Willie busted that theory wide open. He left a legacy around here of goodness, of being genuine, serving as a reminder to us all that animals as well as people come into our lives all the time. Some for a protracted amount of time, others for just a short time, so when you have the opportunity to get to know them, to love them, to just smile at them on the street, do it. Like Willie, live now, don’t worry about the future; and remember, if someone gives you a treat, it’s perfectly fine to get up on your two legs and dance wildly.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
