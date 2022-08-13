So here I am once again taking out the old soapbox and getting ready to climb aboard and start railing. Notice I didn’t say “dusting it off” because I don’t think I store it long enough between rants to gather dust.
Today, my friends, we have a garden of annoyance, beginning with fist-bumping. I guess it has been around a while but not readily noticed nor practiced until COVID reared its ugly cells and the Centers for Disease Control and every other “expert” from Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott to your grandmother told you that handshaking would be out for a bit ... maybe permanently. So people started blowing their noses into their elbows and then taking those same elbows and using them to greet people. Now, wasn’t that just so darned clever of us?
I rarely, if ever, make political commentary on these pages. I save that for bars and friendly arguments with close friends; however, I feel I have to say something about President Biden’s poor choice of fist-bumping Mohammed bin Salman on his recent visit to Saudi Arabia. Photos of the encounter show a bemused-looking Salman who denied having anything to do with the execution of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi despite being the one suspected of ordering it. But Salman told Biden he had “nothing to do with it.” Biden said he thought otherwise, and Salman countered with, “I took care of those who did.” Wipes him clean, right? Let’s all fist-bump on that one.
Actually, the individual who started the fist-bump was Baseball Hall of Famer Stan Musial way back in the ’50s. Since Stan was getting too many colds he thought this might help. Michelle and Barack Obama frequently fist-bumped each other, which people thought was a loving gesture, and No. 1 germophobe Howie Mandel fist-bumped his way through every taping of “Deal or No Deal.”
Next! I’ve touched on this before, but now it really gets my panties in a bundle. Will everyone please stop using the word “iconic?” For everything! By definition, iconic is a representation of something else, such as Big Ben is an icon to London. But every time I hear someone talk about an iconic cheeseburger or an iconic mattress or an iconic nail salon, I quell a strong desire to lose my iconic lunch. The term is so very overused. Kind of like the folks who send every email with an LOL. Just writing a quick note does not cause hysterical laughter, unless, of course, they’re referring to Land O’ Lakes. Maybe it’s butter they’re after. Last word on this: the Blue Bug is indeed an iconic Rhode Island landmark. The clam fritters you ate last night at a local clam shack and took photos of are NOT iconic!
Okay, here’s the final one ... for now. However for those “woke,” sensitive souls, they may want to knock me clear off this old soapbox, because I know I’m touching more than a nerve on this one. I’ll set the scene. You call a company. Perhaps you have a question about your bill, you don’t understand a new policy, you have a complaint to lodge, a question to ask, an error to report ... and what do you get on the other end of that call? A menu! By the time you figure out if you should press 1, press 5, or press charges, they either disconnect you, tell you “waiting time is longer than expected,” or voila! You finally get a live body, but unfortunately, that live body speaks English as a second language. Barely. They also speak either too low or too fast or are entirely unintelligible. And you say over and over as politely as possible while tightening your jaw, “I’m sorry, I didn’t understand what you just said,” or “Would you repeat that please?” They do, and it doesn’t help one bit. I realize most businesses today from the Mom and Pops to the big corporations are desperately hurting for staff and therefore hire anyone they can get, but could they please hire people who can at least speak the same language as the people who call Customer Service?
If you’re unhappy with anything I’ve touched on here, just remember, this is first and foremost an OPINION page and “not necessarily the opinion of the management, ownership, or our advertisers.”
The soapbox is being retired for today; but the way things are going, not for long, my friends. Not for long.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.