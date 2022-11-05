You’ve heard it your whole life, right?
So and so is running for Town Council. She’s running for a seat on the School Committee. Will the incumbent run again for Congress? He’s running. She’s running. They’re running. Will you all please, SLOW DOWN!
I did some research as to why we use that ridiculous word “run” to signify that a candidate has chosen to take the path toward election to office; and honestly, I could not find an adequate answer. But “they” don’t know that, so they do it. They run. They run from one event to the other, desperately trying to shake as many hands as possible, while listening to no one. They run from debate to debate, talking as rapidly as they can, trying desperately to talk louder and faster than their opponent, and in so many cases while they’re at it, they run from the truth. When they are asked an honest question, they run from the answer, running in circles all around it, trying instead to get their well-rehearsed lines out to divert the listeners away from the original question. Many candidates also like to run people down, run ideas every which way, and twist them to their advantage. Wouldn’t it be nice to just slow everyone down a bit, take more than a few cleansing breaths, and think back to what we were taught as kids?
Remember that book, “Everything I Really Needed to Know I Learned in Kindergarten?” It made a huge impact. Top of the bestseller list. Earned plenty of money for the author, Robert Fulghum. But ultimately, it didn’t make a whole lot of difference to most folks nor change things significantly. Well, here’s my take on it all, especially as it applies to those “running” for office.
1. Walk, don’t run! You might get there a little later, but you’ll have time to see where you are and who’s with you.
2. Be polite! Behaving politely is a way of life and should be a learned and exercised habit, not something you pull out in church or at a fancy event.
3. Don’t interrupt or shout at people! Give everyone a chance to express their opinion whether or not you see eye-to-eye with them.
4. Don’t make faces or roll your eyes when you don’t agree with something being said. Body language is seen by EVERYONE, and that means not only your constituents, but those who may still be on the fence!
5. Be polite. Act appropriately. Remember, you are constantly being judged by the people you are seeking to represent, and they are smarter than you may think. Don’t talk down to anyone.
6. Be sincere. People can tell when you’re jonesing for their vote. Be honest and not afraid to say, “Sorry, I misspoke.” That speak volumes more than rehearsed insincere patter which sounds – well – like rehearsed insincere patter.
7. Learn to share. That means don’t make “speeches” at people. Tell them your thoughts, and then ask them for theirs.
8. Learn to apologize. No one expects anyone to be perfect, so if you misspeak, misjudge, or just miss the boat entirely, take a moment to say, “I’m sorry. That was wrong of me, and I sincerely apologize.” Then move on. Belaboring the point throws it right back to perceived insincerity.
9. Make eye contact as much as possible. Whether you are speaking one-on-one or to a group, look at faces, not at your notes, not at the wall, not at your “handlers” or publicists.
People seek public office for a variety of reasons: some want to stroke their ego and pad their resume, some because they feel it’s a race they can easily win, and some because they legitimately want to make a difference either by changing policy or by bettering their community. The latter individuals are generally few and far between, perhaps because they take time to do their homework, speak directly with constituents, and problem-solve. They are the people most likely, then, not to “run for office,” but to walk straight ahead with goals they have set and want to achieve...and in so doing, they find that when they look around, there will be people on either side of them and behind them, always ready to follow a good leader.
This message was not paid for by Friends of Rona Mann but published by Corey Fyke, editor of The Sun, who approved this message.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
