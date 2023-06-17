When I was little, one of the first lessons I learned was, “Don’t lie!” However, let’s face it, all little kids lie, it’s what little kids do. It’s their defense mechanism against a spanking, time out, punishment, or other consequences. So, they do.
“Who broke the window?”
“I dunno.”
“Who ate all those cookies?”
“Not me!”
“How did you do on the math test?”
“Didn’t get our grades yet.”
But then we learn. We learn that lying isn’t good, doesn’t make you popular, can get you in worse trouble, so we stop doing it, we grow, we learn. At least some of us do; the rest go straight into customer service.
I get such a big kick out of the ridiculous names companies give that ineffective, maddening department. “Customer Care.” “Client Relationship.” “Listener Care.” It actually should be called, “I Don’t Care!” Because the majority of the people on the other end of your phone do not give a damn who you are or what your problem is. They just want to get rid of you as fast as they can so they can get back to their phone, their book, or their private office conversation. You and your problem are just an annoyance, an interruption in their day, and they have been taught well how to redirect your call, put you on hold seemingly forever, or get you so frustrated that YOU hang up and give up.
You call a company because you are having an issue with their service, their product, or its quality, and the first thing you get is a menu because they want to wear you out and beat you down before you have any chance of getting to a live body whose job it is to wear you out and beat you down so you don’t ask for a manager. So first, the automated “help” line asks you every question they can think of: name, address, phone, account number, shoe size, all of which are ridiculous because if you ever do get through to a live body they will ask every single one of those questions all over again!
After all this, they ask if in a few words you can say what the problem is. I usually answer, “This damn automated line!” That’s ignored, so next you get a recording telling you that 90% of all customer problems are easily solved on their website, and you can save time if you go online, except ... I went there BEFORE I called you, and could not rectify my problem. So when I refuse that darling little suggestion, their last shot of getting you to retreat is to play another recording: “All of our customer service specialists are currently assisting other customers. Feel free to stay on the line, and one of them will be with you shortly. Your wait time is 17 minutes and 28 seconds.” What they should say is, “You can wash your hair and take the dog out before we’ll ever get to you!”
If you do stay online, you will hear the same obnoxious music over and over only interrupted every few minutes by another recording of, “We work hard to take care of your needs, thank you for your patience,” to which I answer back every time, but I’d better not print what I usually say.
Then finally, blessedly, there is a promising-sounding click followed by you being disconnected and having to choose to either go through all this again or find a dentist who’s low on novocaine and can perform an immediate root canal. But maybe this time you’ll be lucky, maybe this time after the click you get a live body. You can actually hear someone wheezing as they announce to you, “Hello, my name is Mumbaya, to whom do I have the pleasure of speaking? “I’m sorry, Mumbaya, I’m having trouble understanding you. Could you speak a little slower, perhaps?” “Of course, is this Rana Mon? Well, Raina, could you give me your address, phone number, shoe size, and in a few words tell me what the problem is?”
Nothing, Mumbaya. I no longer have a problem, but if my Mom and Dad were here I’d just want them to know I did break that window, I did eat those cookies, and I flunked the math test.”
“Wait!” Mumbaya says, “We can fix that for you, Ramona, give us that chance.”
“See ya, Mumbaya.”
“Arrivederci, Roma!”
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.