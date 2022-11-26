Remember when you were a kid and couldn’t wait for it to be your birthday?
You’d tell your teacher months in advance as your birthday approached, and then over and over as it grew closer. You wouldn’t tell a stranger who asked your age, “I’m nine.” You’d say, “I’m nine and three-quarters,” or “I’ll be 10 in three weeks and four days.” Getting older mattered back then. You couldn’t wait. It was a ticket to what you thought maturity was, to adulthood, to being on your own with no one telling you what to do.
Well, look what you got. You got old! I got old! We all got OLD! And if your bathroom mirror doesn’t remind you of that fact every morning, you’ve got that whole crew on TV … you know the ones I mean. There’s Debra from Colorado who tells you she was getting “a little foggy.” You’ve got that happy couple from Missouri, Norm and Szasz, the consultants and writers; Cherrie who’s been married forever to her husband Sam and together they’re happily losing their minds on the Oregon coast; and retired teacher and motivational speaker, Greg who still runs around a basketball court bragging he’s got “a memory like an elephant!” Just why are these people so deliriously happy? It’s because they’re taking this brain supplement, you know the one. I’m not going to name it because neither I nor Sun Publishing needs a lawsuit ... we’re both too old for that! Besides, that brain supplement outfit has been awash in lawsuits for nearly 10 years.
As Robert, the Communications Guy, or Douglas, that pompous ass writer-director who needs to keep up with the young ones in his field, will attest, they were losing it a bit till they started taking this stuff made from jellyfish protein, and voila! Now they’re all a bunch of freaking Peter Pans!
I did a little research, matter of fact, a whole bunch of research. There is no pharmaceutical proof that this supplement works, the possible side effects are pretty daunting, it is very, very expensive (after all, they have to pay Greg and Robert and Norm and Szasz and the others), and there is an ongoing massive class-action suit against this “miracle drug.”
A couple of weeks ago while decompressing in Maine, I was taking a late-day hike through a salt marsh and happened upon an older gray-haired woman and her gray-around-the-muzzle dog walking the same trail. I stopped to pet the dog and exchange greetings, finally asking, “What’s the dog’s name?” The woman smiled broadly and said, “Her name is Rose, same as mine. I did that purposely because I figured if when I got old I forgot one of our names, I’d have us both covered!” Smart lady, and she’s not paying what Cherrie and Greg are each month.
There are other pills, creams, potions, and Saturday morning TV pitchmen singing the praises of all of them. “Operators are standing by” waiting for you to order, “we’ll throw in a free month,” and “pay nothing until you get results.” Read the fine print.
Bottom line? I’ve decided I don’t mind “foggy” once in a while. I don’t know what kind of memories elephants possess, but my long-term memory is excellent. I can even tell you where we sat in a restaurant a year ago; I just can’t quite remember why I went upstairs. But if I stand there long enough, it’ll come to me without making a large outlay of cash or suffering side effects. If I’m talking to myself in the grocery store and someone catches me, I just smile and tell them I’m self-employed, and we’re having a meeting. Taking 15 minutes to find your car keys is not dementia, nor even mild cognitive impairment. It’s just normal aging according to the Cleveland Clinic, and normal aging is best treated by staying active, engaged, exercising your body regularly, and exercising your brain by learning a new skill, working crosswords or other puzzles, eating and sleeping well, and staying healthy. Additionally, the Cleveland Clinic and the National Institute of Health’s Institute on Aging also remind you to stay positive, find happiness, and be grateful. Be especially grateful you’re not a jellyfish, because when I delved into the research a bit further, the average lifespan of a jellyfish is just one to three years.
That kind of research really stings, doesn’t it?
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
