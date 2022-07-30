It gives me pause every time I hear it ... and it annoys me every time.
One of the current flock running for governor of Rhode Island is presently airing a radio commercial stating in one of those I-am-trying-to-sound-serious-and-sincere-voices, “The days of ‘I know a guy’ are over.” My response? “What’s wrong with that?”
What’s wrong with knowing a guy? And for you politically correct types in the peanut gallery waiting to catch every journalist or broadcaster if they misstep on pronouns, genders, or titles ... what’s wrong with knowing a gal? Or is “guy” okay? Is “gal” sexist or just too flip? In truth, I’m sick of pussy-footing around every step and every word I write or utter to please the politically correct word police, so just for today, let it go, and let’s get on with it.
For centuries, knowing a guy has helped people. It helps you find the best body shop to fix the scratches and dents in your car or truck; it sometimes helps you get to the top of a restaurant’s waiting list on a busy night; it can help you get a “warning” instead of being “written up” for that lead foot on the gas pedal; it can find you the best time to fly, the best rates on financing a new car, it can just plain help you get a better deal, have a better experience, navigate through the extraneous fine print of life. So what’s so bad about that?
Now, if you watch too many mob movies, and “I know a guy” refers to someone who can break your cousin’s legs for not paying back a loan on time, then I’ll agree with the candidate.
I always want to know a guy, don’t you? And also be that guy for people who might need something that I can provide, whether it’s a restaurant recommendation, driving directions, or help with something local for someone who isn’t. One of the most successful elements of the service clubs, churches, and nonprofits in our area is that their success is measured by teamwork, and that always means they know someone in their church, their Lions or Rotary Club, another organization, or within the community who can best take care of something. There’s a food person or persons, marketing brains, people who can build things, people who know how to decorate, writers, promoters, a handyman or two, even a handywoman or handyperson, with or without pronouns attached. So if Joe tells you he’s been going to the same mechanic for years who works out of his home garage, and Theresa knows a woman who is a master baker, but didn’t want to work 10 hours a day in a business, so she sells bread and pastry when she’s inclined, then aren’t we lucky to know them ... to be told about them and maybe even asked to keep it close, i.e. “Hey, don’t tell too many people because if he gets too busy, he won’t be able to service me!”
What that candidate should be saying in their radio ad is, “The days of the bad connotation attached to someone knowing a guy who can get something done are over.” Knowing a guy is a great, helpful, wonderful thing. It means we have friends, we have a network, we can rely on each other, whether it’s for something of great importance or just asking where’s the nearest liquor store in this neighborhood, who does alterations, and where can I buy a loaf of freshly baked bread?
We got this far in this country because we did know a guy or we met someone who did. That’s how we built this country with people who crafted the laws and knew how to write a Constitution; because Betsy Ross could do more than just hem pants; because we had teachers who were taught by those in the know and who then taught our children. We had factory workers to build planes and pilots who knew how to fly them and on and on it goes. This is what we’re made of, knowing a guy/gal who can be the smartest person in the room, the problem-solver, the grease monkey in the garage, or the director of the local community theater.
When I want to know how to do something, buy the best something, or get the best deal, you better believe I want to know a guy.
Don’t you?
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.